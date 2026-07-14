Star brite Brings New Product Innovation, Live Art and Purpose-Driven Conservation to ICAST 2026

Live painting at ICAST show

Visitors can explore Star brite’s new products, meet industry pros and watch a Great White Shark painting come to life in support of the Knot Lucky Foundation

Having the opportunity to sit down with some of our largest customers and showcase our new products in person—in a realistic merchandising environment—adds an element that is hard to replicate.” — Erik Applegate

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Star brite will return to ICAST 2026 with new product innovations, professional detailing demonstrations and an interactive live-art experience connecting the marine industry with conservation and veteran support.ICAST attendees are invited to visit Star brite, Star Tron and Project SeaSafe at Booth #2220 to:• Explore the new Star brite Signature Series• Meet members of the Star brite and Project SeaSafe teams• Watch Derek Redwine and Dennis Friel create the Great White painting• Meet Jimmy Armel and learn about the Knot Lucky Foundation • Follow the story behind the names incorporated into the artwork• Learn how to bid on the finished paintingICAST provides Star brite with an important opportunity to meet directly with customers, dealers and industry partners while presenting its products in a realistic retail merchandising environment. This year’s appearance follows Star brite’s transition into the PFX Group, opening the door to new technologies and product-development capabilities from across the PFX family.“I am always excited for ICAST, and this year is no different,” said Star brite President Erik Applegate. “Having the opportunity to sit down with some of our largest customers and showcase our new products in person—in a realistic merchandising environment—adds an element that is hard to replicate."“On the heels of our company becoming part of the PFX Group earlier this year, we are introducing some incredible new products that utilize technologies from across the PFX family. This gives us capabilities we simply did not have before."“For example, our new Signature Series line of compounds, waxes, polishes and ceramic finishes is designed to produce professional-level results for both professional detailers and hardcore DIY customers. It also brings us into an area of the marine market that we had only lightly touched in the past.”Introducing the Star brite Signature SeriesThe new Star brite Signature Series expands the company’s presence in the professional marine-detailing market with compounds, waxes, polishes and ceramic finishes engineered to produce professional-level results.The collection is designed for professional detailers as well as experienced boat owners who want access to advanced products for restoring, protecting and maintaining marine surfaces.Four Years of Creating Art Live at ICASTFor the fourth consecutive year, marine artists Derek Redwine and Dennis Friel will create an original painting live inside the Star brite booth. The annual collaboration has become a gathering point where customers, dealers, professional anglers, media members and industry partners can watch the artwork evolve throughout the show.The 2026 painting will feature a Great White Shark and benefit the Knot Lucky Foundation, founded by retired 1st Ranger Battalion Sergeant Jimmy Armel.Before Redwine and Friel apply the first brushstroke, Armel will handwrite the names of Great White Sharks he has tagged and named in honor of fallen service members. Although the names will eventually be covered by layers of paint, they will remain a permanent part of the finished artwork.Supporting Veterans Through Time on the WaterAfter six combat deployments and a career-ending traumatic brain injury, Armel found renewed purpose through fishing and time on the water.Through the Knot Lucky Foundation, he now creates opportunities for active-duty service members and veterans to reconnect through fishing, outdoor experiences, camaraderie and purpose-driven Great White Shark research and tagging missions.When the painting is complete, proceeds from its auction will benefit the Knot Lucky Foundation, helping the organization continue getting veterans and active-duty service members back on the water.Where Brand Experience Meets Real-World ImpactThe live painting is part of Star brite’s broader commitment to creating an ICAST experience that reaches beyond traditional product displays.Through Project SeaSafe, Star brite supports hands-on initiatives involving mangrove restoration, clam restoration, shoreline cleanups, conservation education, fish and shark research, and other programs designed to protect the waterways on which boating and fishing depend.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.