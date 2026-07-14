Joyce Remarks at Budget Hearing on Supreme Court of the United States

I would like to welcome both Justice Kagan and Justice Coney Barrett and thank them for being here today. The last time a Supreme Court Justice appeared before the Committee was in 2019, and we are very excited to have you with us today. A great deal has changed over the last seven years. Technology, accessibility, and bad actors. The threat environment in particular facing our federal judiciary, including the Supreme Court, has changed substantially in recent years.

Chief Justice Roberts himself wrote in his 2024 year-end report that he was troubled by U.S. Marshals Service data showing that hostile threats and communications toward judges had more than tripled over the preceding decade, and that the Marshals had investigated more than 1,000 serious threats against federal judges in just the five years prior.

This Committee does not take these facts lightly. We are reminded of Daniel Anderl, the son of Federal Judge Esther Anderl, who was killed by a disgruntled attorney at the door of his family home. And the threat to Justice Kavanagh in 2022, stopped in large part thanks to the presence of two Deputy U.S. Marshals protecting the residence and local law enforcement support.

Whatever one's view of a specific Court ruling, judicial officers, up to and including the Justices of the Supreme Court, must be able to do their jobs without fear for their safety or their families' safety. In addition to security, the Court needs to be able to operate effectively and efficiently. It should have the most up-to-date information technology infrastructure and an electronic filing system that meets the needs of all its users. It should have enough staff to research, support our Justices, and the American people.

This is why your appearance before us today is so important. We need to understand whether current funding and staffing levels for the Court and its operations, including security, are keeping pace with its needs and the reality of this modern-day threat environment. For Fiscal Year 2027, the Court is requesting $225 million; a 53.5 percent increase above its FY 2026 enacted level. I look forward to discussing this request with you both. I now recognize the Ranking Member.