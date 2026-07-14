Joyce Remarks at Oversight Hearing on Small Business Administration (As Prepared for the Record)

I would like to welcome Administrator Loeffler before the Committee for the first time in her tenure and thank her for being here today. I also want to the thank the Chairman of the full Committee for being here today and I’ll let his remarks speak for both of us.

I will just say this - the breadth of SBA’s impact is extensive, and SBA plays a critical role in the growth and development of small businesses and ultimately to the economy of this country.

There are different perspectives on how best to support small entrepreneurs. The administration is proposing a $172 million rural fund, while Congress continues to fund the discrete EDP award programs that it has for several years.

Neither is the right or wrong answer. But we need to work together to ensure the backbone of our economy has the support it needs to flourish into the future.

Administrator Loeffler, that is why your appearance before us today is so important. It serves as a guide to help us understand SBA’s priorities and how we can work together to deploy the resources necessary to execute those priorities.

I look forward to discussing SBA’s FY 2027 request and yield back the balance of my time.