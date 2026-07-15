Theodore 'Noize Beatz' Lawrence, Producer for Snoop Dogg, Too Short, TLC, & JayDon, Celebrates 140-Lb. Weight Loss

Noize's incredible 140-pound weight loss transformation

A two-year commitment to nutrition, fitness, and consistency has transformed the hip hop producer's health while fueling his next chapter in music.

It didn't happen overnight. I took it one day and one decision at a time. Cardio instead of watching TV, water instead of soda - small, consistent choices changed my life.” — Theodore “Noize Beatz” Lawrence

ATLANTA, GA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed hip hop producer and DJ Theodore “Noize Beatz” Lawrence is proving that one of his biggest accomplishments happened outside the recording studio. Over the past two years, Lawrence has lost more than 140 pounds through disciplined nutrition, consistent training, and an unwavering commitment to improving his health—a transformation that has reshaped not only his body, but also his mindset, confidence, creativity, and longevity as a music producer.Originally from Athens, Georgia and now based in Atlanta, Lawrence has spent years building a reputation as one of the industry's most versatile producers. His credits include producing “Pick A Side” for Snoop Dogg and Too Short, “American Gold” for TLC, and “Ah! Ah!” by rising R&B superstar JayDon, along with production work for TeaMarrr and collaborations with some of today's most respected artists and executives.For Lawrence, however, his greatest project became himself.“Music has always required discipline, but I realized my health deserved that same level of commitment,” said Lawrence. “Losing the weight wasn't about appearance; it was about becoming the best version of myself physically, mentally, and creatively. The same consistency that builds great records can also build a healthier life.”Rather than relying on shortcuts, Lawrence transformed his lifestyle by eliminating fast food and highly processed foods, drinking more water, taking the time to prepare home-cooked meals, and committing to a consistent exercise routine. Through disciplined nutrition, regular strength and cardiovascular training, and daily consistency, he gradually lost more than 140 pounds over two years and emerged healthier, stronger, and more energized than ever before.Lawrence's journey began long before his physical transformation. At just 12 years old, he was programming beats on a Zoom RT-123 drum machine before mastering Pro Tools and eventually earning his bachelor’s degree from American InterContinental University after enrolling at only 16 years old. His career accelerated after relocating to Los Angeles, where he met TLC's T-Boz during the ASCAP Awards and later produced the group's empowering anthem “American Gold”, helping propel the album to the top of both the U.S. Independent Albums and UK R&B Albums charts.His production talents later caught the attention of Issa Rae's Raedio label, where he helped craft TeaMarrr's breakout single “Kinda Love,” establishing the polished, melodic sound that has become his signature. Returning to Georgia, Lawrence worked alongside legendary producer Jazze Pha while continuing to produce records for established stars and emerging artists alike.“I've never considered myself just a beatmaker,” Lawrence explains. “I'm a vocal producer, arranger, and architect of sound. Helping artists bring their vision to life has always been my passion.”Today, Lawrence says his healthier lifestyle has improved nearly every aspect of that process. Increased energy, sharper focus, greater endurance during marathon studio sessions, and renewed confidence have allowed him to approach music with a fresh perspective while continuing to develop new artists and expand his creative ambitions.His story arrives at a time when conversations surrounding wellness and mental health are becoming increasingly important throughout the entertainment industry. Lawrence hopes his transformation reminds fellow creatives that investing in personal health can have a lasting impact on artistic performance, career longevity, and overall quality of life.With plans to produce full-length albums, launch his own record label, and continue mentoring emerging talent, Lawrence believes his greatest chapters, both personally and professionally, are still ahead.Additional before-and-after photos and videos documenting Lawrence's 140-pound transformation are available upon request.

The start of Noize's journey, near his peak weight of 345 lbs.

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