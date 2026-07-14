Georgia AI Data Center Leadership Summit to Convene Senior Industry Leaders in Atlanta This August

Georgia AI Data Center Leadership Summit

Closed-Door Forum Will Address the Power, Infrastructure and Delivery Challenges Shaping AI Growth Across the Southeast

Georgia is at a genuine inflection point for AI infrastructure, and the decisions being made right now on power, grid upgrades, permitting and delivery timelines, will shape the region for years.” — Symon Rubens, CEO, Energy Conference Network

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy Conference Network today announced that the 2026 Georgia AI Data Center Leadership Summit will take place August 12–13, 2026 at the Renaissance Atlanta Midtown Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia. The summit is a senior-level, invitation-only forum focused on the practical delivery challenges facing AI data center development across Georgia and the wider Southeast.As AI infrastructure demand surges across the region, industry leaders face a critical question: not whether projects will be developed, but whether they can be delivered. Power availability, utility interconnection timelines, grid upgrade costs, cooling and water strategy, permitting, community confidence and operational readiness are now determining which projects advance and which stall.The Georgia AI Data Center Leadership Summit brings together the senior leaders responsible for these decisions, from utilities, regulators, hyperscalers, developers, investors, operators and infrastructure partners, to examine what can realistically be built, what is causing delay and what assumptions can be trusted between now and 2030.A Closed-Door Forum for Candid ExchangeUnlike traditional industry conferences, the summit is designed to support frank, practical dialogue:● Closed-door: Access is reserved for senior decision-makers. General admission is not available.● No media: Press will not be admitted.● Chatham House Rule: Participants may use information shared at the summit, but comments may not be attributed to any specific speaker, attendee or organization.Featured Speakers The summit's inaugural speaker faculty includes:● Darrell Busby, VP Information Security, QTS● State Senator Chuck Hufstetler, Finance Chair, Georgia State Senate● Mark Lauby, NERC Fellow and Chief Engineer, North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC)● Tricia Pridemore, Commissioner, Georgia Public Service Commission● Ahmed Saeed, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, Georgia Tech● Vaibhav Tupe, Tech Lead – Principal Engineer, EquinixKey Topics on the Agenda The summit will address the full lifecycle of AI data center delivery, including:● Power availability and utility timelines● Grid interconnection planning and substation readiness● Grid upgrade costs and ratepayer risk● Procurement models and long-lead equipment risk● Cooling, water strategy and operational readiness● Connectivity and time-to-service● Permitting, community engagement and trust● Grid power vs. on-site generation tradeoffs● Infrastructure planning outlook through 2030"Georgia is at a genuine inflection point for AI infrastructure, and the decisions being made right now, on power, grid upgrades, permitting and delivery timelines, will shape the region for the next decade. We created this summit because the leaders driving these decisions deserve a room where they can speak candidly, compare notes and work through the hard questions without the constraints of a public forum. One month out, the caliber of the speakers and attendees confirms that this is exactly the conversation the industry needs to have."— Symon Rubens, CEO, Energy Conference NetworkSenior leaders from qualifying organizations are invited to apply for access. Space is strictly limited.Register: https://www.energyconferencenetwork.com/GAIDCLS26

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