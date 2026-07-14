DNR’s Taube recognized as 2026 Education Professional of the Year

Megan Taube (Wisecup), Iowa DNR Education, Outreach, and Marketing Section Supervisor, recently received the Midwest Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies (MAFWA) Education Professional of the Year award.

The MAFWA Awards Program recognizes outstanding individuals, organizations, and partnerships advancing fish and wildlife conservation across the Midwest. Each year, the program honors excellence in leadership, innovation, research, education, and public service that support natural resource management.

Taube has led many successful strategies to encourage Iowa hunters, recreational shooters, anglers and boaters to safely spend quality time with family and friends in our beautiful natural areas and waters. She manages multiple education programs to help outdoor enthusiasts of all ages learn or further develop their skills, engage with knowledgeable staff, and connect with peers who share their interest in outdoor recreation.

To help build the next generation of conservationists, Taube fostered a groundbreaking partnership with the Iowa Department of Education, Iowa PBS, and a team of Iowa teachers. Taube and Iowa DNR staff were key in the rollout of the enhanced Open SciEd curriculum and the creation of units specific to Iowa phenomena and data. This project is designed to support teachers in engaging students’ natural curiosities and interest with Iowa-specific content and research and student-lead questioning, investigating, and problem-solving.