Brown wins Government Social Media Professional of the Year

DES MOINES - Jess Brown, a social media specialist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, was named Professional of the Year at the annual Government Social Media Conference Golden Post Awards in New Orleans on May 6.

Government Social Media is a professional organization that empowers its members to achieve mastery in social media through conferences, online training, and membership. The agency connects social media professionals with peers, representatives from major social networks, and industry partners to help them succeed.

Brown received the Golden Post award in recognition of her leadership, encouragement and making connections when they matter the most. Her unique storytelling style has been described as “blending 90’s nostalgia with today’s reality.”

Brown started at the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in 2003 and has served as the department’s social media specialist since 2012. Her work connecting Iowans with nature has gained national attention, and has led the agency to new ways of engaging citizens across multiple platforms.

“Jessie constantly adapts the DNR’s social content strategy to what works best, often using her creativity and humor to get our messages out to a large audience,” said Tammie Krausman, communications director for the Iowa DNR.

Brown’s dedication to engaging and educating others about conservation and wildlife serves as a bright example of the Iowa DNR’s mission to conserve and enhance our natural resources for current and future generations.