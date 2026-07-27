SALT LIFE Home Collection Now Available at Leading Retailers Nationwide

The SALT LIFE Collection brings coastal style home.

The SALT LIFE Home Collection is now available at leading retailers, bringing coastal style into every room.

Expanding into home textiles is a natural next step, giving consumers a way to bring the SALT LIFE lifestyle into their homes.” — Lauren Steinke, SVP - Home, Iconix International

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the previously announced partnership with J. Queen New York, the SALT LIFE brand’s new home textiles collection is now available at leading retailers nationwide.SALT LIFE, the ocean-inspired lifestyle brand built around those who Fish | Dive | Surf, is bringing its signature coastal aesthetic into the home with the launch of the SALT LIFE Home Collection . The new collection marks the brand’s expanded presence in home textiles and is now available to consumers through a broad network of national retailers.Developed in partnership with J. Queen New York, the collection features a thoughtfully curated assortment of bedding, decorative accents and beach essentials inspired by life on the water. The line includes comforter and quilt sets, decorative pillows, throws and beach towels, all designed with coastal prints, soft ocean-inspired color palettes and relaxed styling that extend the SALT LIFE lifestyle into every room of the home.The SALT LIFE Home Collection is now available in-store at select Belk locations and on the websites of Macy’s, Dillard’s, Belk, Amazon, Wayfair, Bed Bath & Beyond and additional home furnishings retailers. Consumers can view a featured item from the collection at Belk.com:Salt Life Hattaras Comforter Set | Belk“SALT LIFE has built a loyal following by celebrating life on the water and the relaxed lifestyle that comes with it. Expanding into home textiles is a natural next step, giving consumers a way to bring that easy, beach-inspired feeling into their homes, whether they live near the water or simply want to feel connected to it. We’re excited to launch Salt Life Home with leading retailers and make the collection available to customers nationwide,” said Lauren Steinke, SVP - Home, Iconix International.The collection showcases timeless coastal designs, ocean-inspired color palettes and premium materials that reflect the relaxed, adventurous spirit that has defined SALT LIFE for more than two decades.About SALT LIFESALT LIFE ( https://www.saltlife.com ) is a premier coastal lifestyle brand that embodies the spirit of adventure, relaxation, and connection to the ocean. Since its founding in 2003, the SALT LIFE brand has become synonymous with coastal culture and outdoor living, offering high-quality apparel, accessories, and activewear for ocean enthusiasts. The brand caters to those who embrace activities such as fishing, diving, surfing, and beach living, building a devoted following through its dedication to a laid-back, active lifestyle. The SALT LIFE brand is now expanding beyond apparel, offering a range of home and lifestyle products that allow customers to LIVE THE SALT LIFE experience both on and off the water.About ICONIXIconix International Inc. owns, licenses, and markets a diversified portfolio of athletic, heritage, and other consumer brands, including UMBRO, STARTER, DANSKIN, HOODRICH, BUFFALO DAVID BITTON, and WAVERLY. In addition, Iconix provides brand management, licensing, and other advisory services to owners of brand IP on a global basis. The Company licenses its and third-party brands to a network of leading retailers, manufacturers, and other operators that touch every major segment of retail distribution in both the U.S. and worldwide. Through its in-house business development, strategy, merchandising, advertising, and public relations departments, Iconix manages these brands to drive higher consumer awareness, broadercommercial reach, and greater brand valuations.

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