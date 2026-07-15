CallRadius Launches Patent-Pending AI That Autonomously Manages an Entire Google Local Services Ads Account

CallRadius Manages Google Local Service Ads CallRadius dashboard managing Google Local Service Ads CallRadius White Label to Agencies

The platform manages Google Local Services Ads 24/7 — recovering spend, optimizing budget, tracking rank — and white-labels for agencies.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CallRadius today launched an autonomous AI platform that manages a business's entire Google Local Services Ads (LSA) account end to end — continuously triaging leads, signaling lead quality to Google to recover credits on invalid leads, optimizing budget, monitoring competitive rank, and drafting and sending review responses. Protected by patent-pending technology, the platform is available now, with no long-term contract.Because CallRadius is fully autonomous, it applies that same standard of management to every account it runs, whether a single business advertises in one market or an agency oversees thousands of client accounts at once. Each account receives continuous, around-the-clock attention: the platform monitors performance, adjusts budget, triages every lead, tracks competitive position, and responds to new activity in real time, giving each account the consistency of a dedicated, full-time account manager rather than the periodic check-ins most accounts receive today. Because that oversight is driven by software rather than staff, it scales in a way manual management cannot, a single provider can run ten accounts or five thousand with the same rigor on each, and take on new clients without adding headcount.Local Services Ads charge advertisers per lead, and industry practitioners estimate that 15 to 30 percent of those leads are invalid — spam, wrong-area calls, mis-dials, and job-seekers. In 2024, Google replaced manual dispute filing with an automated credit system driven by advertiser lead feedback, so recovering those charges now depends on rating every lead accurately and in real time. Because busy contractors and law firms rarely keep pace, third-party estimates suggest only a low single-digit percentage of recoverable spend is ever reclaimed.Existing tools address the problem one slice at a time; pacing a budget, or auto-rating leads as a standalone utility. No competing product combines lead triage, credit recovery, budget optimization, rank monitoring, and review response into a single autonomous system."Every day, businesses hand Google money for leads that were never real, and most of it never comes back — not because the credits aren't there, but because no one can rate every lead fast enough, every time. We built CallRadius to run the entire account the way a great agency would, except with precision 24/7 monitoring that uses intelligence to find the budge, monitors calls, and it never sleeps and never misses a lead — so the spend works harder and the wasted money comes back automatically," said Carl Smith, President of CallRadius.Under the hood, CallRadius runs eight AI engines that perform roughly 84 optimization cycles a week — optimizing budget, triaging leads, and responding to new inquiries in about 60 seconds — and it grades every decision it makes, scoring each automated change against real booked revenue and revoking authority from rules that stop performing. On a typical $3,000-per-month LSA budget, the credits recovered on invalid leads frequently exceed the platform's cost — making the service cash-positive for many accounts in the first month, before accounting for the staff time it replaces. CallRadius is built for marketing agencies as much as for individual advertisers: through its white-label program, agencies deliver autonomous LSA management to their clients under their own brand and pricing, adding a recurring-revenue line without new headcount.Businesses can run a free LSA Score at callradius.io to see an estimate of their recoverable spend and competitive position. CallRadius is available now; its underlying technology is the subject of a U.S. provisional patent application (No. 64/063,539).About CallRadius. CallRadius builds autonomous AI that manages Google Local Services Ads for home-service and legal businesses and the marketing agencies that serve them — recovering credits on invalid leads, optimizing budget, monitoring rank, and automating review response in a single system, available direct or white-labeled to agencies. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.Media contact: Carl Smith, President · info@callradius.io · (866) 927-1855 · 9375 E. Shea Blvd, Suite 249D, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

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