Integrity Square Launches HALO 52 Public Markets Tracker for the Health, Active Lifestyle, and Outdoors Sector

HALO 52 Public Markets Tracker Q2

HALO: "Health, Active Lifestyle, Outdoors"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrity Square (“ISQ”), a leading M&A advisory firm focused exclusively on the Health, Active Lifestyle, and Outdoors (“HALO”) sector has officially launched the HALO 52 Public Markets Tracker, a curated view of 52 publicly traded companies across 12 sub-sectors of the HALO economy globally.

The tracker was unveiled on June 16, 2026 at the Athletech Innovation Summit in New York City, where ISQ Managing Partner, Pete Moore, moderated a featured panel with Brian Smith, Managing Director of Piper Sandler, on M&A valuations and the future of the HALO sector.

Built for operators, investors, and advisors, the HALO 52 puts the entire sector on a single page: How the public markets are valuing fitness, wellness, wearables, nutrition, recovery, and outdoor recreation companies, and how those valuations line up alongside private equity transactions and late stage capital raises.

The HALO 52 is not an ETF, an index, nor investment advice. It is a reference map for a corner of the consumer economy that millions of people touch every day but that has never had a clean public-markets lens of its own.

“The public markets still treat Consumer, Wellness, Active Lifestyle, Resorts, Sports and Entertainment as unique ‘silos’ but they are all targeting the same global HALO consumer. It is time we treated an ‘Industry Sector’ as defining the consumer who is spending their discretionary income on the lifestyle they choose and what defines them," Pete Moore, Managing Partner and Founder of Integrity Square evangelizes. “HALO is the new industry umbrella acronym that will prevail over 'members', 'wellness', 'wearables' and the like."

The HALO 52 formalizes that vantage point into a recurring quarterly research report. For more HALO related content, ISQ produces HALO Talks, a weekly podcast with more than 600 episodes featuring the founders, CEOs, and investors shaping the space.

To download the entire report, head to https://www.integritysq.com/halo52

Pete Moore is available for interviews and on-the-record commentary on all HALO sector trends, M&A activity, GLP-1 dynamics, and public-market valuations.

About Integrity Square

Founded in 2010, Integrity Square is a New York-based M&A advisory firm with over 150 deals to its credit and focused exclusively on the Health, Active Lifestyle, and Outdoors (HALO) sector. The firm advises founders, operators, and investors on mergers, acquisitions, and growth capital, and is the producer of HALO Talks and the HALO Academy. Learn more at Integrity Square and download our summary at https://www.integritysq.com/2pager

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