The Accent Coach Launches the Executive Voice Blueprint, a Voice and Communication Programme for Senior Leaders

Your Accent Coach Jay Alexander Poulton

The new corporate offering brings a phonologically grounded and practical approach to executive presence.

The Blueprint gives them a complete system. They learn the breath pattern, the resonance shift, and the cadence habits that produce the sound of authority, and their identity stays intact throughout” — Jay Alexander Poulton

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Accent Coach today announced the launch of the Executive Voice Blueprint, a voice and communication programme designed for executives, leadership teams, and conference stages. The programme builds on founder Jay Alexander Poulton’s twenty years in communications and coaching with senior leaders across more than 35 countries. It is designed to close what Poulton calls the Authority Gap. Senior leaders often bring strong content into the room, yet weaknesses in delivery mean that the room receives only part of it.Conventional executive presence coaching often relies on broad encouragement to project confidence and own the room. The Executive Voice Blueprint instead teaches the underlying mechanics of authoritative speech. It is built on the Voice Architecture, a phonologically grounded framework of five levers trained in a deliberate order. Breath, articulation, resonance, cadence, and pause are each tuned in sequence, so that every lever sets the conditions for the next.“Most senior leaders have a delivery problem rather than a content problem,” said Poulton, founder of The Accent Coach and an ICF-trained coach. “They operate at a high level in English, whether they are native or non-native speakers, and they are tired of feeling like the room hears eighty percent of what they bring. The Blueprint gives them a complete system. They learn the breath pattern, the resonance shift, and the cadence habits that produce the sound of authority, and their identity stays intact throughout.”Three delivery formatsThe Executive Voice Blueprint is delivered in three formats.• The Keynote Track is a 90-minute signature keynote for audiences of 15 to more than 200 people, delivered on-site or virtually. Each keynote is tailored to the audience and closes with three same-day techniques that attendees can use that week.• The 1:1 Executive Programme is a private engagement of five or ten sessions built around a Personal Voice Blueprint. It includes a full voice diagnostic and WhatsApp micro-coaching between sessions. Places are limited each quarter.• The Group Programme is a five-session cohort programme over six to eight weeks for 8 to 20 leaders. It combines a kickoff workshop, individual voice diagnostics, and between-session practice and feedback.Tools for the very next meetingEvery engagement is built around practical tools. Clients leave with identifiable and usuable techniques, such as Resonance Shift, End Statements Down, and Strategic Pause, each ready to use in their very next meeting. The result is a repeatable system that holds up under pressure, from the boardroom to the keynote to the difficult conversation.“Leadership development budgets are under scrutiny, and presence has always been the hardest skill to build,” Poulton added. “That is why the work stays concrete. You sound more like yourself under pressure by the time we are done. The programme adds precision and control without changing who you are.”The programme serves three audiences. Individual executives receive precise, private, and confidential delivery coaching. L&D and People leaders can build leadership presence across their pipeline with a coach who scales from 1:1 work to cohorts and keynotes. Conference organisers gain a keynote with same-week takeaways for sales kickoffs, women-in-leadership events, and international leadership summits.The Executive Voice Blueprint has been calibrated across industries including tech, finance, legal, healthcare, automotive, and government, and tested with clients in regulated sectors. Poulton’s client work spans leaders at organisations including B&G Foods, Deutsche Bank, TikTok, and Specialized Racing.Prospective clients can book a 30-minute discovery call in which Poulton diagnoses the gap and identifies the leverage point before any commitment.About The Accent CoachThe Accent Coach helps professionals communicate to reach their full potential through accent reduction, communications training, dialect coaching, and corporate communication programmes. Founder Jay Alexander Poulton is an ICF-trained coach with twenty years in communications and coaching and training in phonology. Raised in multilingual Montréal, he has worked with executives across more than 35 countries. Learn more at theaccentcoach.com/executive-voice-blue-print.Media ContactJay Alexander PoultonFounder, The Accent Coachinfo@theaccentcoach.com

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