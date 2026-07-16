Fairclough Palmer AG Modernises Private Market Infrastructure with Swiss Stock Exchange Targeting Global Startups & SMEs

Investing in the future starts with the tools we put in their hands today. EquityLink by Fairclough Palmer AG is bridging the generational gap in private markets. By combining mobile-first accessibility with institutional-grade data, we are empowering th

Fairclough Palmer AG introduces EquityLink, a modern digital asset exchange providing global startups and SMEs a public style marketplace to raise capital.

Successful investing takes time, discipline, and patience.” — Warren Buffett

ZURICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For decades, the global private financial markets have operated as a exclusive playground. While public equity markets transformed through digitisation, high-speed trading, and democratic access, private market investing remained stubbornly analog. It was a fragmented landscape characterized by heavy legal overhead, sluggish manual clearing processes, and severe liquidity lockups. Consequently, high-growth startups and established small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have long struggled to access flexible capital.At the same time, a new breed of modern, high-conviction investors has emerged. These allocators are no longer satisfied with being hands-off, passive providers of liquidity. They want to directly back, support, and scale established businesses and startups whose visions they genuinely believe in. To bridge this structural divide and bring modern technological efficiency to private asset allocation, Zurich-based boutique Swiss investment firm Fairclough Palmer AG has launched EquityLink an institutional-grade digital asset exchange built to modernize private market infrastructure.Who is Fairclough Palmer AG?Operating out of Zurich’s prestigious international financial hub, Fairclough Palmer AG is a highly specialized boutique Swiss investment company. Under leadership with decades of institutional experience, the firm focuses on private and public market investing, strategic planning, and alternative financial infrastructure.Unlike conventional financial institutions that rely on high-leverage speculation, Fairclough Palmer AG operates under a disciplined value investment philosophy. The firm structures its activities to provide asset-backed stability and clear margins of safety. Driven by a mandate to build modern technological gateways connecting international capital with high-performing enterprises, the firm’s ultimate vision is to eliminate legacy friction. EquityLink represents the pinnacle of this technological mission a private stock exchange created specifically to democratise corporate fundraising and secondary trading for private entities.What is EquityLink, and What Does It Solve?EquityLink is a next-generation digital asset exchange developed by Fairclough Palmer AG. It is engineered to solve a fundamental problem in global finance: the staggering cost, complexity, and inefficiency of raising capital in the private markets.For an SME, taking a company public through a traditional Initial Public Offering (IPO) is economically out of reach, often costing millions in underwriter, advisory, and listing fees. On the flip side, remaining private typically means relying on slow, local networks to raise capital. EquityLink solves this structural bottleneck. It functions as a private stock exchange, allowing companies to secure flexible funding at a fraction of the cost of going public, while offering global investors an alternative, structured way to diversify into high-performing private companies.Through a unified, mobile-friendly interface available across iOS and Android, EquityLink digitizes the entire capital-raising lifecycle. It eliminates regional silos, transforming private assets into transparent, highly liquid, and secure investment opportunities.Under the Hood: The Core Technology of EquityLinkAt its core, EquityLink is an advanced software-as-a-service (SaaS) and transaction-routing engine. By deploying cutting-edge technological frameworks, Fairclough Palmer AG has built an infrastructure capable of handling millions in volume with minimal overhead. The technological framework centers on four main features:Automated Regulatory Compliance RoutingIn cross-border investing, compliance is typically the largest source of delay. EquityLink implements custom-coded integration layers that connect seamlessly with international identity databases. This enables automated, high-speed Know Your Customer (KYC), Know Your Business (KYB), and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) screening. Instead of manual checks taking weeks, the platform clears transactions and onboarding across multi-jurisdictional frameworks in a matter of minutes, ensuring absolute compliance with global regulatory benchmarks.Institutional-Grade Secure Virtual Data RoomsTo empower investors with deep analytical clarity, EquityLink features proprietary, audit-ready virtual data rooms. Rather than depending on static, heavily filtered presentation decks, investors gain secure, granular access to in-depth data rooms. Here, they can scrutinise:- Real-time performance metrics.- Audited financial models and accounting statements.- Corporate filings, dynamic capitalisation tables, and asset registries.The high level of transparency completely eliminates information asymmetry, giving allocators the exact intelligence required to back a company with absolute confidence.Direct Workspace Messaging and Corporate Action RoutingCommunication barriers are eliminated through integrated, direct-transaction workspace messaging. Investors, founders, and compliance officers can communicate, share documentation, and execute critical transactions inside secure, encrypted threads, removing the danger of fragmented third-party emails. Additionally, the platform digitizes complex corporate actions like remote, secure proxy voting and dividend routing.Resilient Foundation: The Treasury EngineA core differentiator of Fairclough Palmer AG’s operational philosophy is its focus on long-term sustainability and capital preservation. This is supported by its proprietary corporate treasury yield engine.To insulate the platform from transaction volume fluctuations and broader macroeconomic cycles, Fairclough Palmer AG actively deploys surplus capital into a meticulously vetted portfolio of public and private equities, alongside automated options contract writing to collect predictable premium yields. By generating immediate, self-sustaining cash flow, the firm secures a powerful financial foundation. The treasury model removes any future reliance on external funding rounds to simply maintain daily operations, ensuring that the EquityLink exchange remains a reliable, permanent fixture for global businesses and investors.The platform incorporates elements of the firm’s treasury strategy to provide scaling startups and established SMEs with structured framework guidance, helping them preserve and optimise their capital post-fundraise.Through EquityLink, Fairclough Palmer AG has successfully built a bridge between the traditional reliability of Swiss financial services and the high-speed capability of modern digital infrastructure, automating compliance, providing unmatched transparency through secure data rooms, and eliminating legacy cost structures, the platform is dismantling the barriers that have historically held back private market investing.For global investors looking to support promising companies with high conviction capital and for SMEs seeking a cheaper, smarter alternative to going public EquityLink provides the ultimate digital venue. Backed by a highly resilient, cash-generating treasury, Fairclough Palmer AG is not just introducing another digital application; it is setting a new global standard for how private capital is routed, protected, and grown.

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