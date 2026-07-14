FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Disabled Veterans Encouraged to Register for New Indiana Property Tax Credits

LEBANON, Ind. (JULY 14, 2026) – Indiana has changed the way property tax benefits are provided to disabled veterans and qualifying surviving spouses. Anyone currently receiving a Disabled Veteran Property Tax Deduction, as well as new applicants, must register for the new property tax credit program to continue receiving benefits.

Boone County Veterans Service Officer Michael Spidel is encouraging veterans to contact his office before submitting paperwork.

“The new law is confusing for many people,” Spidel said. “We’re here to help determine eligibility, complete the required paperwork, and make sure everything is submitted correctly.”

Veterans should bring their annual U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs benefits letter showing their current service-connected disability rating. The Veterans Service Office will complete State Form 51186 with the veteran and forward the completed application to the Boone County Auditor’s Office.

Registration is open July 1 through December 30, 2026, and approved benefits will first appear on 2027 property tax bills.

Under the new law, eligible veterans may qualify for one of several property tax credits based on factors including:

* VA service-connected disability rating

* Wartime service

* Age

* Individual Unemployability (IU) status

Qualifying surviving spouses may also be eligible if the veteran met the eligibility requirements at the time of death and the surviving spouse owns or is purchasing the property.

Examples of available benefits include:

* A 100% property tax deduction for veterans with a 100% VA service-connected disability rating or Individual Unemployability (IU).

* Annual property tax credits ranging from $250 to $600 for veterans meeting various combinations of disability rating, wartime service, and age requirements.

Veterans who believe they may qualify are encouraged to schedule an appointment with the Boone County Veterans Service Office rather than attempting to interpret the new law on their own.

For assistance or to schedule an appointment, contact the Boone County Veterans Service Office at (765) 483-4480 or mspidel@co.boone.in.us<mailto:mspidel@co.boone.in.us>.

For additional information about Indiana’s Disabled Veteran Property Tax Credits, visit the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs information page: Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs – Disabled Veteran Property Tax Benefits<https://www.in.gov/dva/divisions/training-and-services/disabled-veteran-property-tax-deduction/?utm_source=chatgpt.com>

MEDIA CONTACT

Brent T. Wheat

Boone County Communications Director

Telephone: (765) 859-8660

Email: media@co.boone.in.us<mailto:media@co.boone.in.us>