U.S. Entertainment Company Establishes European Production Hub in Albania for International Film & Television

Photo © 2026 Darren Denison. All Rights Reserved. Authorized for editorial use only in connection with Darren Denison, Denison Global Entertainment, LLC, and Denison Entertainment Sh.p.k. All other rights reserved. **Logo © 2026 Denison Entertainment Sh.p.k. All Rights Reserved.** Authorized for editorial use only. All other rights reserved.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S.-based Denison Global Entertainment, LLC, an international entertainment, media, and production company, today announced the launch of Denison Entertainment Sh.p.k., its European production and co-production company headquartered in Tirana, Albania, marking the company's strategic expansion into Southeast Europe.Denison Entertainment Sh.p.k. establishes Albania as Denison Global Entertainment's European headquarters for premium film and television production, international co-productions, and worldwide distribution. The new company represents Denison Global Entertainment's first permanent European operation and serves as its regional hub for developing, financing, producing, marketing, licensing, and internationally distributing premium feature films, television series, documentaries, and digital media.The expansion reflects the company's long-term commitment to developing internationally competitive productions from the Western Balkans for worldwide audiences while strengthening creative and commercial partnerships between North America and Europe.As international producers increasingly seek visually distinctive and cost-effective production destinations, Albania continues to emerge as one of Europe's most promising creative markets. Its Mediterranean coastline, historic architecture, diverse landscapes, competitive production environment, and expanding creative workforce position the country as an attractive destination for international film and television production.The decision builds upon Founder and CEO Darren Denison's decade-long relationship with Albania and Kosovo. During that time, he has collaborated with producers, filmmakers, actors, and creative professionals throughout the region while developing international entertainment projects. Most recently, he co-produced, wrote, and directed an Albanian-language police thriller series filmed in Kosovo, further reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to the Western Balkans.From its European headquarters, Denison Entertainment will collaborate with broadcasters, streaming platforms, studios, distributors, sales agencies, investors, production companies, tourism organizations, municipalities, educational institutions, and government agencies. The company will also provide production services for international productions filming throughout Albania and the Western Balkans while helping filmmakers strengthen projects for the global marketplace through strategic development, international packaging, co-production opportunities, financing guidance, market positioning, casting, production consulting, and introductions to distributors, broadcasters, streaming platforms, investors, and industry partners.Alongside its entertainment activities, Denison Global Entertainment is responsibly integrating artificial intelligence across creative development, production, marketing, communications, and business operations to enhance efficiency, strengthen decision-making, and increase the international competitiveness of its productions and partners."This is far more than opening another production company," said Darren Denison, Founder and CEO of Denison Global Entertainment. "We are making a long-term investment in Albania because we believe it has the potential to become one of Europe's premier destinations for international film and television production. Our vision is to combine exceptional storytelling, international collaboration, responsible artificial intelligence, and global distribution to create premium entertainment while building lasting partnerships between the United States and the Western Balkans."The company's first announced international feature film, "Where No Empire Reaches", is currently in development as a U.S.–Albania co-production, reflecting Denison Entertainment's commitment to producing internationally marketable stories originating from the Western Balkans. The company is also developing a slate of additional premium feature films and television series for worldwide theatrical, broadcast, and streaming audiences.Denison is an American producer, director, writer, entrepreneur, international distribution executive, and media strategist whose career spans more than two decades across the global entertainment industry. His experience includes feature film and television production, international distribution, sales and licensing, casting, talent development, media, strategic communications, and business development. Earlier in his career, he held executive and creative leadership roles with The Walt Disney Company and 20th Century Fox, contributing to international production, distribution, casting, technology initiatives, and strategic business development.Supporting the company's international expansion is an executive leadership team with expertise spanning entertainment production, international business development, finance, marketing, strategic consulting, and emerging technologies.Marc Ford, MBA, DBA, serves as Executive Producer and Project Adviser. With experience across the Hollywood studio system and the international film, television, and advertising industries, he provides executive leadership for the company's feature film and television slate while contributing expertise in artificial intelligence, digital media, strategic marketing, finance, commercial strategy, and long-term business development.Nida Burda serves as Co-Producer and Project Adviser, overseeing regional partnerships, production coordination, and strategic development throughout Albania and Europe, while supporting the company's European co-production initiatives.The company's European legal and business affairs are advised by Fare Impresa, an international legal and business advisory firm headquartered in Albania with strong ties to Italy. Led by attorney Egli Haxhiraj, the firm was instrumental in establishing Denison Entertainment Sh.p.k. and continues to advise the company on its European corporate, regulatory, and international business activities.As Denison Global Entertainment expands its European presence, the company welcomes collaboration with filmmakers, producers, investors, broadcasters, streaming platforms, distributors, sales agencies, tourism organizations, corporations, and government institutions to develop, finance, produce, and internationally position premium film and television projects while fostering long-term creative partnerships.The company expects to announce multiple international productions over the next 12 months and intends to expand strategic partnerships throughout Europe."The future of entertainment belongs to companies that successfully combine creativity, international partnerships, and intelligent technology," Denison added. "Our ambition is to build one of the leading internationally connected entertainment companies operating between the United States and Europe while helping position Albania as one of Europe's leading destinations for international film and television production, creative investment, and media innovation."

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