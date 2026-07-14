Inmate Sentenced to Life Plus 120 Years for Involvement in Major Contraband Case

June 22, 2026

TDCJ Inmate Tre Lee Jackson

Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) inmate Tre Lee Jackson was sentenced to life plus 120 years for his role in a large-scale operation to introduce contraband into the Telford Unit. A Bowie County jury found him guilty on three counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, along with related charges including money laundering, bribery, and possession of prohibited items and substances in a correctional facility.

TDCJ Executive Director Bobby Lumpkin emphasized the significance of the conviction.

“This conviction sends a clear message: individuals who attempt to undermine the safety and security of our facilities will be held fully accountable,” Lumpkin said.

The charges stemmed from a larger investigation conducted by the Office of Inspector General (OIG). Jackson is one of several inmates accused of introducing contraband into the Telford Unit between June 2020 and June 2025. Additionally, seven Telford Unit staff members were arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity connected to the scheme.

The investigation received critical support from multiple local, state and federal law enforcement partners, including the Bowie County District Attorney's Office.

“We are dedicated to rooting out corruption wherever it exists,” OIG Inspector General Lance Coleman said. “This conviction represents a substantial achievement for our agency and establishes a strong foundation for the continued prosecutorial actions against the additional 22 defendants.”