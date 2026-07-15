Al-Khwarizmi: Father of Algebra and the Algorithm -- A Docudrama By Spencer Striker Digital Learning Released Today

Al-Khwarizmi: Father of Algebra and the Algorithm | An Original Docudrama Series released episode 1 on July 15, 2026. Watch all 30 episodes for free on YouTube at SpencerStrikerDigitalLearning. Al-Khwarizmi: Father of Algebra and the Algorithm | An Original Docudrama Series released episode 1 on July 15, 2026. Watch all 30 episodes for free on YouTube at SpencerStrikerDigitalLearning. Al-Khwarizmi: Father of Algebra and the Algorithm | An Original Docudrama Series released episode 1 on July 15, 2026. Watch all 30 episodes for free on YouTube at SpencerStrikerDigitalLearning.

Al-Khwarzmi: Father of Algebra and the Algorithm is a free educational AI-animated docudrama chronicling Al-Khwarizmi's journey to the House of Wisdom.

Producing the Legend of Al-Khwarizmi is the culmination of deep research into the cultural and intellectual history of ancient Persia, combined with the prodigious talents of our creative team.” — Dr. Spencer Striker

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Spencer Striker Digital Learning released the first episode of, Al-Khwarizmi: Father of Algebra and the Algorithm | An Original Docudrama Series. This free series of 30 episodes was funded by the Doha Film Institute Web Series Grant and selected for the Qumra 2026 Series Lab and is available on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@SpencerStrikerDigitalLearning Published first in English in a vertical format for mobile devices, the story follows Al-Khwarizmi in ninth-century Badhdad, which was considered the Silicon Valley of its time. A scholar at the House of Wisdom, a young and hungry Al-Khwarizmi fused Greek geometry and Indian arithmetic into something new: the algorithm. Eventually, this became Algebra, the foundational advanced mathematics taught to middle-school age students around the globe.Season 1 released on YouTube on July 15 with the remainder of the 30-episode series releasing periodically throughout Summer 2026. The series is completely free for anyone to use and enjoy. Teachers are encouraged to watch Al-Khwarizmi with their students in mathematics, social studies, or world history. Teachers of the digital arts and filmmaking including AI animation/graphics and AI filmmaking in high school and college, can learn from the film production notes supplied here. And, anyone interested in the history of the House of Wisdom, the foundations of mathematics, or the rich cultural history of the Middle East will enjoy the Legend of Al-Khwarizmi.The docudrama series creator is Spencer Striker, PhD, a Professor of Digital Media Design at Northwestern University in Qatar and the founder of Spencer Striker Digital Learning. His award winning work spans interactive history, mobile games, VR, and documentaries. See his full portfolio at SpencerStriker.com“Producing the Legend of Al-Khwarizmi is the culmination of deep research into the cultural and intellectual history of ancient Persia, combined with the prodigious talents of our creative team,” said Striker. “We are working at an exciting time, when AI film production in the hands of talented artists can create rich and beautiful work at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional filmmaking. Small, indie teams like ours can now produce original material with high production value relatively quickly and share the work with millions of people – and in our case, entirely for free.”Click here for a media kit . Additional visual assets available upon request.Request more information or a private screening here About Spencer Striker Digital LearningSpencer Striker Digital Learning produces free interactive learning experiences combining AI with lifelike digital media design on topics that help students make sense of complex issues. Spencer Striker is a Professor of Digital Media Design at Northwestern University in Qatar. His award-winning learning experiences include apps, games, motion comics, VR and web-based story-telling. Learn more at SpencerStriker.com

Al-Khwarizmi: Father of Algebra & the Algorithm | Official Docudrama Trailer

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