Career Mastered 2026 National Top Entrepreneurial Women to Watch Listing

Career Mastered Top Entrepreneurial Women to Watch

Meet the Women Who Are Shaping the Future of Entrepreneurship

In an ever-changing business climate, these women have not only navigated uncertainty—they have redefined what is possible.” — Dr. Lisa J. Lindsay Wicker

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Career Mastered is proud to unveil its 2026 National Top Entrepreneurial Women to Watch, an annual listing recognizing visionary women entrepreneurs who are redefining industries, driving economic growth, and creating lasting impact through innovation, resilience, and bold leadership Selected through a competitive national nomination process, these outstanding entrepreneurs represent the next generation of business leaders. They are founders, innovators, and changemakers who have built thriving enterprises while overcoming challenges, inspiring others, and making meaningful contributions to their industries and communities.Spanning sectors including real estate, finance, technology, human resources, education, wellness, retail, leadership consulting, and professional services, this year’s listing showcases women whose vision and determination are shaping the future of entrepreneurship.“In an ever-changing business climate, these women have not only navigated uncertainty—they have redefined what is possible,” said Dr. Lisa J. Lindsay Wicker, Founder & CEO of Linwick & Associates, LLC, and Founder & Publisher of Career Mastered Magazine. “Their entrepreneurial vision, courage, and determination are fueling innovation, strengthening our economy, and creating opportunities for future generations. As women continue launching businesses at record levels, these leaders demonstrate the extraordinary impact of women-owned businesses across America.”The announcement comes at a pivotal moment. Women are starting businesses at unprecedented rates and now account for nearly 40% of new entrepreneurs. Yet many continue to face barriers to capital, visibility, and opportunities for growth. The Career Mastered National Top Entrepreneurial Women to Watch listing celebrates these trailblazing founders while highlighting the importance of investing in women-led businesses and expanding pathways for entrepreneurial success.One honoree from this distinguished listing will be selected to receive a $2,500 Career Mastered Business Growth Grant and will be featured as the cover entrepreneur of the Fall 2026 edition of Career Mastered Magazine. The cover reveal will take place upon the magazine's official release.The Career Mastered selection committee evaluates nominees based on demonstrated entrepreneurial leadership, innovation, business growth and scalability, industry and community impact, resilience, branding, and vision for future success. These women are not simply building successful companies—they are shaping industries, creating jobs, mentoring future leaders, and leaving an enduring legacy of excellence.2026 Career Mastered National Top Entrepreneurial Women to Watch:Alicia J. Cooper — Founder & CEO of VAREMZ, Director of People at Stone Bybee & AssociatesSuzanne Cory — Co-Founder, The Cory Team, Max Broock RealtorsCandice Crear — Founder & CEO, From Fatherless to FearlessCara Cremeans-Woltjer, CFP— Wealth Advisor, LifeWorth Financial, Northwestern MutualDr. Sandy Fiaschetti — Founder & CEO, Lodestone People Consulting, LLC.Linda D. Fegins, JD — Founder & CEO, Pray and Act Write, LLC.Kelli K. Fisher — Founder, The Savvy Solo Parent™Antoinette Gassaway — Co-Founder & Co-Owner, Belong Lending, LLC.April Halliburton — Founder & CEO, All-4-HR & Business SolutionsPamela Hankins — Founder & CEO, P. Hankins, LLC.Joycelyn A. James — Founder & CEO, Emerge Global Solutions LLC.Leticia Lamar — Founder & CEO, Ventura Educational Leadership Consulting, LLC.Wykeeta Peel — Founder & Principal Coach, Peel Coaching & ConsultingTatiana Phelan — Owner & Creative Engineer, MerchVegas LLC.Antonia L. Reason — Founder & CEO, Women of Reason, Inc.Valaise Smith, EA — Founder & CEO, Tried and True Financial Services, LLC.Denitra Townsend Gregory — Founder, Unforgettable YOU and Twelve12 Coffee Co.Brittany Watson — Founder & Executive Director, Classy Chick ChatDerrica Webb — Founder & Designer, Xzood Luxury SleepwearThrough this annual recognition, Career Mastered continues its mission of celebrating exceptional women who are transforming business, strengthening communities, and demonstrating that entrepreneurial leadership is one of the greatest catalysts for economic opportunity and lasting impact.

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