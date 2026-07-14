Wednesday, July 22, 2026 – 10:00 AM ET 1300 Longworth Washington, DC Subcommittee on Forestry and Horticulture RE: “For the Purpose of Receiving Testimony from Chief Tom Schultz, U.S. Forest Service” WATCH LIVE:

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