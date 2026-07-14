Man stretching

Staying active during the summer is a great way to support heart health, maintain a healthy weight, and improve overall well-being. Outdoor activities such as walking, hiking, swimming, or cycling provide an opportunity to enjoy the warmer weather while meeting the recommended 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week. When exercising outdoors, remember to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and avoid strenuous activity during the hottest parts of the day.

Fitness doesn’t have to involve a gym. Simple activities like mowing the lawn, gardening, or playing with your children or grandchildren can also contribute to a healthier lifestyle. Making physical activity part of your daily routine can help reduce the risk of chronic conditions while improving energy and mental well-being. The key to staying active is finding activities you genuinely enjoy and can stick with. Even breaking your exercise into shorter 20- to 30-minute sessions throughout the day can provide meaningful health benefits.

It’s important to listen to your body, especially during periods of extreme summer heat. If you’re exercising outdoors:

Choose cooler times of the day such as early morning or evening

Wear lightweight clothing

Drink water before, during, and after physical activity to stay properly hydrated

Taking breaks in the shade when needed and recognizing signs of heat-related illness – such as dizziness, excessive sweating, headache or nausea – can help you stay safe while remaining active all summer long.

Remember, consistency is more important than perfection. Every step, bike ride, swim, or yard project contributes to a more active lifestyle. By making movement part of your everyday routine, you can improve your physical health, boost your mood, and enjoy all that summer has to offer.

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Have questions about your benefits? Call Anthem Member Services at 855-641-4862, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

To speak with an Anthem nurse or coach, call 866-901-0746 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday - Friday.



