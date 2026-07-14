Man stretching

Staying active during the summer is a great way to support heart health, maintain a healthy weight, and improve overall well-being. Outdoor activities such as walking, hiking, swimming, or cycling provide an opportunity to enjoy the warmer weather while meeting the recommended 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week. When exercising outdoors, remember to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and avoid strenuous activity during the hottest parts of the day.

Fitness doesn’t have to involve a gym. Simple activities like mowing the lawn, gardening, or playing with your children or grandchildren can also contribute to a healthier lifestyle. Making physical activity part of your daily routine can help reduce the risk of chronic conditions while improving energy and mental well-being. The key to staying active is finding activities you genuinely enjoy and can stick with. Even breaking your exercise into shorter 20- to 30-minute sessions throughout the day can provide meaningful health benefits.

It’s important to listen to your body, especially during periods of extreme summer heat. If you’re exercising outdoors:

  • Choose cooler times of the day such as early morning or evening
  • Wear lightweight clothing
  • Drink water before, during, and after physical activity to stay properly hydrated 

Taking breaks in the shade when needed and recognizing signs of heat-related illness – such as dizziness, excessive sweating, headache or nausea – can help you stay safe while remaining active all summer long.

Remember, consistency is more important than perfection. Every step, bike ride, swim, or yard project contributes to a more active lifestyle. By making movement part of your everyday routine, you can improve your physical health, boost your mood, and enjoy all that summer has to offer.

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Have questions about your benefits? Call Anthem Member Services at 855-641-4862, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

To speak with an Anthem nurse or coach, call 866-901-0746 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday - Friday.


 

 