Mental Cloud

As the weather warms up, you may be dreaming of your next vacation getaway. Whether you’re heading to another country or planning a day trip, it’s important to take a break from your day-to-day life to avoid burnout. And there’s no better time to relax and reset than during the lazy days of summer.

But if you’re not able to get away, should you skip the vacation? Absolutely not. The good news is you can experience the health benefits of a vacation by taking a "staycation" — no passport required.

Go camping

Heading outdoors is a great way to get away from everything. And you can enjoy open-air spaces for as little or as long as you want. A quick, online search for local camping areas can help you plan an overnight stay — or longer. You can stay close to home, too, by camping in your own backyard. Spending time in nature can be that breath of fresh air you need.

Host your own film festival

Start your staycation by ordering food from your favorite takeout restaurant. Then, enjoy a movie marathon by watching a popular movie trilogy or television series. You can even invite your friends and family over, have each person pick a movie to watch, pop some popcorn, and have fun!

Have a self-care day

Sometimes, just giving yourself permission to not do anything at all is the perfect vacation. It could be finally finishing that puzzle you started, reading a book, listening to your favorite podcast, or even catching up on sleep. Whatever you choose to do, make sure you tell yourself, "I am on vacation." And even though you’re at home, don’t do any chores. That cluttered closet can wait a few more days — just focus on relaxing.

These ideas can help you return to your daily routine feeling refreshed and productive. And for more self-care resources and tips, visit the Kaiser Permanente Wellness Resources page.