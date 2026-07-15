Stark Office Suites Expands Premium Garden City Office Center

Stark Office Suites today announced the expansion of its premium Garden City office location at 1225 Franklin Avenue.

Newly built space at 1225 Franklin Avenue provides additional capacity and an elevated workplace experience

Garden City has been an important market for Stark Office Suites over the last several years, and this expansion reflects our long-term commitment to serving the Long Island business community.” — Adam Stark, CEO of Stark Office Suites

WHITE PLAINS , NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stark Office Suites today announced the expansion of its premium Garden City office location at 1225 Franklin Avenue. The company has relocated its existing Garden City operation within the building, increasing its footprint from approximately 10,000 square feet to 14,553 square feet to better accommodate growing client demand and provide an enhanced workplace experience.

Since acquiring the Garden City location in 2022, Stark Office Suites has continued to invest in and grow its presence in the market. The expanded office center reflects the company's ongoing commitment to serving businesses throughout Long Island.

"Garden City has been an important market for Stark Office Suites over the last several years, and this expansion reflects our long-term commitment to serving the Long Island business community," said Adam Stark, CEO of Stark Office Suites. "By relocating into a larger, newly built space within the building, we've been able to significantly enhance the client experience while creating additional capacity to support both our existing clients and the growing number of businesses looking for high-quality, flexible office solutions."

The new space features upgraded finishes, private offices with premium furnishings, executive-style conference rooms, professional reception services, state-of-the-art technology, covered on-site parking, a well-appointed in-suite refreshment area, a full-service building cafeteria, and access to a private fitness center with personal trainer availability.

Located within Franklin Avenue Plaza, the center offers convenient access to Long Island Rail Road, Nassau County courthouses and government offices, and a wide range of restaurants and retailers. With a direct rail commute to Manhattan, the location provides businesses with the advantages of a premier suburban office while remaining closely connected to New York City.

The Garden City expansion reflects Stark Office Suites' broader growth strategy as the company continues to invest across its portfolio of premium workplace solutions. In addition to expanding its network of executive office centers, Stark has introduced and continues to grow Excelsior by Stark, the company’s luxury workplace brand offering fully-serviced private offices in some of New York City’s most prestigious business locations. Excelsior by Stark opened its first location at 825 Third Avenue and is scheduled to open its flagship location at 717 Fifth Avenue later this summer.

Today, Stark serves approximately 1,700 clients through its growing network of executive office suites and virtual office services across New York City, Westchester, Long Island and Connecticut.

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