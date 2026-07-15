SignalRx Launches Revenue Intelligence Built Only for HealthTech, Native in Salesforce

SignalRx surfaces the customers most likely to grow, the prospects most likely to convert, and the reasons behind both—directly inside Salesforce.

SignalRx identifies the customers most likely to expand and the prospects most likely to convert, directly inside Salesforce.

HealthTech revenue teams have never had a shortage of data. What they have lacked is clarity about where to focus.” — Tom Zampini, CEO, SignalRx

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SignalRx Launches Revenue Intelligence Built Exclusively for HealthTech, Native in Salesforce The new platform helps HealthTech revenue teams identify the customers most likely to expand and the prospects most likely to convert, directly inside Salesforce.SignalRx today announced the launch of its revenue intelligence platform built exclusively for HealthTech companies. Native to Salesforce, the platform gives revenue teams a clearer view of where to focus by identifying the customers most likely to expand and the prospects most likely to convert, then writing those insights directly into Salesforce.HealthTech companies sell into one of the most complex buyer landscapes in business. Their customers include 340B pharmacies, multi-location practices, private-equity-backed management services organizations, post-acute networks, and program-specific buyers, often layered within a single customer relationship. Most data providers and horizontal sales tools were built for a simpler world, where an account is a company with a website and a headcount. As a result, HealthTech revenue teams are left with thousands of customers, tens of thousands of prospects, and no reliable way to know where their next dollar of growth will come from.“HealthTech revenue teams have never had a shortage of data. What they have lacked is clarity about where to focus,” said Tom Zampini, CEO of SignalRx. “SignalRx answers the question every revenue leader cares about: Which customers are most likely to buy more, and why? We deliver that answer directly inside Salesforce, so revenue teams can act on it without changing how they work.”SignalRx delivers three connected outcomes that improve net revenue retention (NRR). It prioritizes leads by scoring every account and contact for future value. It surfaces expansion and wallet-share opportunities across existing customers. And it identifies high-fit prospects that resemble the customers who pay, stay, and grow.Every account includes a fit score, customer segment, and recommended revenue play, presented through an Intelligence Card inside Salesforce. Only administrators log into SignalRx. Sales, customer success, and marketing teams continue working entirely inside Salesforce.“SignalRx has changed how we identify and prioritize growth at PatientNow. We now have a clear, signal-driven view of which segments create the most value, what indicates buyer expansion opportunities, and where we should focus our growth strategy and product roadmap,” said Bridget Winston, Chief Revenue Officer at PatientNow. “Instead of relying on assumptions, our teams can execute with precision and align around a shared understanding of our customer.”SignalRx was developed after years of working alongside HealthTech revenue leaders through the GoodWork platform. As HealthTech companies expand AI-powered products and services while the cost of acquiring new customers continues to rise, revenue teams are increasingly looking within their existing customer base for growth. SignalRx helps them identify where those opportunities exist while prioritizing the prospects most likely to become long-term, high-value customers.SignalRx is available now and is typically live within 30 days, with no new software for revenue teams to adopt. HealthTech revenue leaders can request 10 net-new accounts scored against their best customers, delivered as a live dashboard within 24 hours, with no sales call required.About SignalRxSignalRx is revenue intelligence built exclusively for HealthTech. Native to Salesforce, it models a company’s customers, revenue, and the healthcare-specific signals that determine who buys next, then prioritizes the accounts and contacts that drive NRR. Built on the GoodWork platform, SignalRx helps HealthTech revenue teams know where to focus, directly inside Salesforce.

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