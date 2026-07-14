Topo Athletic Expands the Pro Series with the New Specter Elite

Introducing Topo Athletic Specter Elite

Building on the successful launch of Specter 3, Topo's second Pro Series shoe brings a carbon fiber plate to the line for the first time

FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Topo Athletic today announced Specter Elite , the second style in its Pro Series , the brand's elevated line built for runners who demand responsive, lightweight performance across every mile of their running journeys. The launch follows the biggest debut in Topo's history, with Specter 3 setting launch records when Topo kicked off the Pro Series earlier this summer.Specter Elite maintains the Topo Difference, the foundational features of the brand's signature fit that has defined Topo since day one, now paired with the most advanced materials and construction in the brand's history, including a full carbon fiber plate.Introducing Specter EliteSpecter Elite is Topo's first carbon-plated shoe, built for road racing. The plate pairs with Topo's RevFoam™ ATPU midsole for a lightweight, high-energy-return ride. An ATPU insole adds additional rebound directly underfoot, while a racer tongue minimizes weight and an engineered mesh upper locks in a ventilated, race-ready fit.Specter Elite is approved for competition by World Athletics and can be legally used in sanctioned competition when the shoe launches in early August 2026.“Specter Elite showcases years of work from every department at Topo, and I couldn't be more excited to bring it to market. Our goal was simple: build a best-in-class racing shoe with Topo's fit and product philosophy, and I am thrilled with how well we've achieved this goal. It's fast, light, and responsive, which pairs exceptionally with our signature roomy toe box and secure midfoot and heel. Most importantly we validated Specter Elite on the roads with multiple Topo employees and athletes, myself included, running races in prototypes to make sure it delivered at the highest level. I can't wait to see what other athletes accomplish in the shoe,” said Topo Athletic Product Director, Russ Stevens.Specter Elite will launch in early August 2026 at topoathletic.com and at select run specialty retailers.

Specter Elite Product Video

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