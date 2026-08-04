Gabriel R. Palazzi Releases Book About Humor and Challenges of Protecting Presidents While Working in the Secret Service

Gabriel Palazzi introduces his new book.

Palazzi's memoir shares the human side of serving for over 13 years and under 3 Presidents in the U.S. Secret Service Technical Security Division.

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With guidance from Aurelium Press , renowned security and emergency management expert Gabriel R. Palazzi has released his book, A Funny Thing Happened on My Way to Protect the President: Moments of Humor and Humanity from One of the World’s Most Serious Jobs. This riveting memoir recounts 13 years spent protecting U.S. presidents and supporting national and international security operations with the U.S. Secret Service Technical Security Division.A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Protect the President recalls undercover operations and White House stories, but not in the way readers expect. This new memoir departs from dramatic, high-stakes storytelling and instead reveals the humor, camaraderie, and awkward moments behind the scenes of presidential protection. Blending political humor and immersive storytelling with the unpredictability of government service, it shares everything from wholesome interactions with world-renowned legends to difficult moments and humor under pressure. The memoir is dedicated to the author's daughters, offering them an inside look at the life their father built while sharing the whimsical, often chaotic, and completely memorable moments from an extraordinary career. By peeling back the layers of a profession shrouded in mystery, the memoir invites readers to simply embrace being human.Gabriel R. Palazzi is a highly experienced security and emergency management professional with more than 35 years of combined public- and private-sector experience. He has worked with the federal government since 1991, and his most notable contribution was 13 years as a Senior Physical Security Specialist with the U.S. Secret Service's Technical Security Division. Serving under 3 different presidencies—Bush 41, Clinton, and Bush 43—he not only supported homeland security within his districts but also facilitated international intelligence and security operations.Having overseen technical security programs for more than 300 presidential missions, Mr. Palazzi's memoir is a true insider account of everyday events. As global interest in diplomacy, defense, and surveillance continues to grow, it offers a rare yet refreshing look at how the daily security of American presidents is managed by dedicated, passionate, and highly skilled professionals.Gabriel R. Palazzi is available for interviews through his publicist, Rozzana Ramos, at 818-259-1597 or rozzramos@gmail.com. Burbank, California.

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