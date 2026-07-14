Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Continues His Commitment to Howard County’s Labor Unions

The new agreement between Howard County and Dispatchers Association establishes a:

1.5 percent Cost-Of-Living Adjustment (COLA) effective July 1, 2026, followed by a 1.5 percent COLA on January 1, 2027, and a three percent across the board COLA effective January 1, 2028;

Step 20 on the Dispatcher Association pay scale which will be three percent above Step 19 on January 1, 2027, and the addition of Step 21 at three percent above Step 20 on January 1, 2028;

$300 recruitment bonus for referring a new employee who fully completes the training process;

Pilot Disability Leave Incentive Program;

Substance Abuse Policy workgroup; and

Pension study of a Deferred Retirement Option Plan.

The Lodge 143 extension amends the current agreement to reflect a four percent COLA on January 1, 2027, and the continuation of a Pilot Disability Leave Incentive Program. This program allows eligible employees who have accumulated specific amounts of disability leave to convert a portion of their unused, accrued disability days into paid compensation. This plan encourages responsible management of sick leave.

The Lodge 21 extension amends the current agreement to reflect one percent across the board COLA on July 1, 2027, and three percent across the board COLA on January 1, 2028. In addition, effective July 1, 2027, the extension adds a Step 22 (252 months in service) on the Lodge 21 pay scale which will be 3.25 percent above Step 21 (240 months of service).

These three agreements follow completed negotiations with Howard County Professional Fire Fighters Association, Local 2000 (Local 2000); American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 3, Howard County Local 3080 (Local 3080); AFSCME Howard County Local 3085 (Local 3085); AFSCME Howard County Local 3888 (Local 3888); and AFSCME Howard County Local 1810 (Local 1810) in 2025. The highlights of those agreements are outlined below:

Local 2000

Effective July 1, 2025, the County and Local 2000, commenced with an updated MOA which featured a one percent COLA on July 1, 2025, a three percent COLA on January 1, 2026, and a four percent COLA on January 1, 2027. Additional highlights in the negotiated agreement included revisions to the Howard County Fire Department’s 12-hour schedule and the creation of a promotion upon a line of duty death. Subsequent to the updated MOA, effective January 31, 2026, the County and Local 2000 negotiated a comprehensive revision of the Department of Fire and Rescue Services’ (DFRS) Substance Abuse Policy. This revision included the permitted off-duty usage of medical cannabis by DFRS uniformed personnel provided it does not occur 12 hours before reporting to work, new reasonable suspicion testing standards, expanded post-accident testing, and amendments to the current alcohol testing.

AFSCME Local 3080, Local 3085, Local 3888, and Local 1810

The County and Local 3080, Local 3085, Local 3888, and Local 1810 signed MOAs on December 8, 2025. Local 3080’s MOA established a three percent step increase amount between Step 16 through Step 20 effective July 1,2025, a two percent across the board COLA on January 1, 2026, and a two percent across the board COLA on January 1, 2027. The Local 3080 MOA also provided increased shift differentials during revised work hours and increased specialty pay premiums.

The Local 3085, Local 3888, and Local 1810 MOAs provided a three percent COLA on January 1, 2026, for all bargaining unit members and a two percent COLA on January 1, 2027, for Local 3085 and Local 3888 members. The Local 1810 MOA provided that bargaining unit members will receive a 2.5 percent COLA on January 1, 2027. The MOAs with Local 3085, Local 3088, and Local 1810 further included an increased carryover of annual leave to 370 hours; revised performance review requirements; and established timelines for certain types of investigations. Further, the Local 3085 and Local 3888 MOAs increase CDL premiums for eligible bargaining unit members.