Spas of America Launches the 2026 Canada Spa Guide

BASIN Glacial Waters at Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise The Spa at Q, 124 on Queen Hotel and Spa Immersion Spa + Wellness, Naturally Pacific Resort

Spas of America's 2026 Canada Spa Guide showcases the country's most restorative spa resorts, wellness retreats and thermal experiences.

Canadian spas bring together international standards, regional character and sincere hospitality in a way that feels grounded, welcoming and authentic.” — Amy McDonald, Founder and CEO of Under a Tree, Wellness Consultancy

VANCOUVER, BC - BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Looking for your next great Canadian wellness escape? Let the country's soothing landscapes, restorative waters and welcoming hospitality guide you.Spas of America has launched the 2026 Canada Spa Guide , spotlighting some of the country’s leading spa resorts, wellness retreats, thermal experiences and destination spas.From oceanfront sanctuaries and mountain resorts to Nordic-inspired thermal circuits and urban wellness retreats, the guide provides travellers with inspiration for restorative experiences across Canada.“Canada continues to capture the hearts of wellness travellers from near and far,” says Craig Oliver, President of Spas of America. “With one-of-a-kind treatments, personalized service, inspiring natural settings and exceptional value for international visitors, Canadian spas have become must-visit wellness destinations.”Canada is home to more than 140 spa and wellness destinations, each shaped by its location, local culture and surrounding environment. The 2026 Canada Spa Guide presents a curated collection of standout properties offering memorable ways to relax, reconnect and experience wellness across the country.The Canadian spa industry has developed an identity that distinguishes it from neighbouring wellness markets, according to Ottawa-born spa and wellness consultant Amy McDonald, Founder and CEO of Under a Tree, Wellness Consultancy.“Canada’s spa and wellness industry has developed a distinct and compelling sense of place,” says McDonald. “While the United States often leads through scale, specialization and resort and residential innovation, and Mexico combines wellness with warm-weather hospitality and longstanding cultural traditions, Canada is especially connected to nature, seasonality and restorative thermal experiences. Canadian spas bring together international standards, regional character and sincere hospitality in a way that feels grounded, welcoming and authentic.”The guide reflects the growing variety of wellness experiences available across the country. Travellers can discover destination spas offering immersive multi-day programs, resort spas combining wellness with recreation and dining, urban retreats providing a restorative pause from daily life, and thermal destinations centred around cycles of heat, cold, rest and connection with nature.Canadian spa experiences are also increasingly influenced by their surroundings. The Pacific coast, Rocky Mountains, northern forests, lakes, rivers and maritime landscapes provide natural settings that encourage guests to slow down and become more present.“Canadian wellness is not defined by one treatment or one type of spa,” adds Oliver. “Its strength comes from diversity. Travellers can experience a sophisticated hotel spa in one of our major cities, a Nordic circuit surrounded by forest, a mountain retreat, an oceanfront resort or a deeply personal wellness program. Each experience offers its own interpretation of what it means to rest and renew.”The 2026 Canada Spa Guide has been designed to help both Canadian and international travellers find experiences that match their interests, travel plans and personal wellness goals. Featured destinations represent a range of regions, settings and approaches to well-being, from traditional massage and skin care to hydrotherapy, thermal bathing, mindful movement, outdoor recreation and culinary wellness.Featured Destinations in the 2026 Canada Spa Guide:Ancient Cedars Spa, The Wickaninnish Inn, Tofino, British ColumbiaBASIN Glacial Waters at Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, AlbertaBoathouse Spa and Baths, Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Victoria, British ColumbiaElora Mill, OntarioEverwild Canmore Nordic Spa & Hotel, AlbertaFairmont Spa & Wellness, Banff Springs, AlbertaFairmont Spa, Jasper Park Lodge, AlbertaGrotto Spa, Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Resort, Parksville, British ColumbiaHammam Spa by Céla, North York, OntarioImmersion Spa + Wellness, Naturally Pacific Resort, Campbell River, British ColumbiaKingfisher Pacific Resort & Spa, Courtenay, British ColumbiaThe L Spa and Wellness Centre, Grande Prairie, AlbertaMiraj Hammam Spa, Shangri-La Toronto, OntarioThe Pearle Hotel & Spa, Burlington, OntarioScandinave Spa Blue Mountain, Blue Mountains, OntarioThe Spa at Langdon Hall, Cambridge, OntarioThe Spa at Q, 124 on Queen Hotel & Spa, Niagara-on-the-Lake, OntarioThe Spa at White Oaks Resort, Niagara-on-the-Lake, OntarioSte. Anne’s Spa, Grafton, OntarioTen Spa at The Fort Garry Hotel, Winnipeg, ManitobaUsva by-the-Sea, St. Andrews-by-the-Sea, New BrunswickUsva Spa, Moncton, New BrunswickThe guide also recognizes the important role spas play within Canada’s broader tourism economy. Wellness travellers frequently combine spa visits with accommodations, dining, cultural attractions, outdoor activities, and regional travel, thereby supporting local businesses and communities.The 2026 Canada Spa Guide is now available at:Additional editorial coverage is available at:About Spas of AmericaSpas of America is a leading spa and wellness travel platform showcasing resort, hotel, destination and wellness experiences throughout Canada, the United States and Mexico. Since 2005, Vancouver-based Spas of America has helped travellers discover memorable spa and wellness destinations through curated listings, editorial features, annual guides, awards and travel inspiration.Through Spas of America and Healthy Living + Travel, the company connects wellness-motivated travellers with destinations that encourage relaxation, healthier living and meaningful travel experiences.

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