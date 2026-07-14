Bonnie Branch Road Culvert Replacement Project to Begin in Ellicott City

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – A Howard County construction project to replace a failed storm drain culvert near 4747 Bonnie Branch Road in Ellicott City, is expected to begin on or about the week of Monday, July 13th. The project includes replacing the existing storm drainpipe under the roadway and reconstructing the headwall. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by early August 2026.

Signs have been posted to alert motorists and residents of the work, as Bonnie Branch Road from Twin Stream Drive to College Avenue will be closed to through traffic during the duration of the project. Motorists will follow a clearly marked detour using Bonnie Branch Road to Beechwood Road to Ilchester Road to MD 103 to Bonnie Branch Road.

Construction work will take place Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with no weekend work currently anticipated. A recorded message at 410-313-4400 will carry details and updates about the project, as they become available.

While the County and its transportation partners work hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones, drivers are reminded to stay alert and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. Please slow down and don’t follow too closely when traveling through a work zone. Remember, work zone safety is in your hands.

For questions or concerns about Capital Project D-1169, contact Public Works Customer Service at 410-313-3440 or email publicworks@howardcountymd.gov.