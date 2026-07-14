From Colonial Kenya to Colorado: Local Surgeon and Humanitarian Recalls 'Running with Lions' in Powerful New Memoir

Cover for Running with Lions Author Pius Kamau, MD

I believe that I did well because I allowed charity and kindness to shine on my dark days and nights. And in addition to my persistence and resilience I kept hope alive. I still keep hope alive.” — Dr. Pius Kamau

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denver thoracic surgeon, author, and humanitarian Dr. Pius Kamau has released his newest book with Koehler Books. His powerful memoir tells the extraordinary true story of his journey from a small village in colonial Kenya to a career as a physician and surgeon in the United States.Growing up during British colonial rule and the violence of the Mau Mau Rebellion, Kamau witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of poverty, disease, and political oppression. Determined to pursue an education despite overwhelming obstacles, he fled his village in search of schooling, even enduring imprisonment before ultimately studying medicine in Spain and going on to become a respected thoracic surgeon.When asked about how he’s scaled these seemingly insurmountable barriers, he says, “My life may have been full of deep valleys of despair and seeming loss, but it too was a life full of kind people, full of generous men and women. I believe that I did well because I allowed charity and kindness to shine on my dark days and nights. And in addition to my persistence and resilience I kept hope alive. I still keep hope alive.”The memoir explores themes of perseverance, faith, and the enduring pursuit of justice. Through deeply personal stories—including surviving encounters with wild predators, political violence, and life-threatening hardship—Kamau reflects on the experiences that shaped both his character and his calling to medicine.In addition to his work as a thoracic surgeon, Kamau is an accomplished author whose writing has appeared in HuffPost, The Denver Gazette, NPR's This I Believe, Chicken Soup for the Soul of the Cancer Patient, and other national publications. He is also the founder of Africa America Higher Education Partnerships (AAHEP), a nonprofit that helps African women scientists pursue graduate education in the United States, and hosts Never Again, the podcast of the Coalition Against Global Genocide.Kamau's memoir offers readers an intimate look at one man's determination to overcome extraordinary adversity while illuminating the lasting impact of colonialism, the transformative power of education, and the resilience of the human spirit.For more information about Dr. Pius Kamau and his new book, visit koehlerbooks.com

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