Reservists Sharpen Strategic Edge at National Capital Region Training Assembly

Air Force reservists from across the United States attend the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s National Capital Region Reserve Training Assembly, focusing on strategic competition and the future of the Reserve, at Joint Base Andrews, June 29-30, 2026.

The two-day event provided reservists with high-level insights into national security objectives and updates on key Air Force Reserve programs and priorities.

The first day, orchestrated by the Reserve China Global Strategy “bullpen,” delved into the complexities of strategic competition. The RCGS is a specialized team of experts that provides strategic insights on China-related political-military challenges. The day featured classified panels with leading academic and policy experts on topics including the strategic framework for competition with China, alliance management in the Indo-Pacific, and future directions in U.S.-China relations.

“Utilizing the unique skillsets of our team, we provide timely and relevant analysis, bolster critical decision-making, and contribute directly to key requirements and strategic missions,” said Col. William Hope, director of the RCGS and a U.S. State Department Foreign Service officer. “Our goal is to ensure readiness, foster enterprise-wide engagements, and maximize utilization of the Reserve talent pool with China expertise.”

The assembly provided a unique networking opportunity, bringing together Citizen Airmen from a variety of backgrounds and career fields to learn from senior leaders and each other.

“The NCR RTA event was an exceptional experience,” said, Master Sgt. Cornell Smith, a DCAPES/Readiness FAM and AFSOUTH/HC Liaison. “My biggest takeaway was the invaluable networking; it provided a rare and highly effective opportunity to connect with peers and leaders across the enterprise whom I would not normally cross paths within my standard duties.”

“I was thrilled that we were able to invite a broad spectrum of current and former high-ranking military and civilian leaders to share their thought-provoking perspectives and challenge our Reserve community to deepen our understanding of China,” said Lt. Col. Oriana Skylar Mastro, deputy chief of the RCGS.

The second day of the assembly shifted focus to Air Force Reserve-specific topics. Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of Air Force Reserve Command, kicked off the day by providing an update on his strategic priorities. He highlighted the importance of GigEagle, an AI-powered talent marketplace that connects reservists’ skills to mission-critical tasks across the Department of Defense.

“By leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms to synthesize credentials and match specialized talent to immediate operational needs, GigEagle directly unlocks the high-demand civilian expertise of our Reserve Citizen Airmen,” Healy said. “This modern platform empowers Reservists to easily find flexible, impactful opportunities to support the Joint Force, ensuring we can rapidly solve complex national security challenges with unprecedented speed and precision.”

Gen. Healy also discussed the success of the Reserve Allies & Partners Program and the crucial role of reservists in recent operations, such as Epic Fury, where the Air Force Reserve demonstrated its ability to mobilize and deploy personnel within 72 hours.

The day concluded with presentations on personnel policy, legislative updates, the Department of the Air Force’s Military Personnel Appropriation process, and retirement counseling, ensuring reservists were informed on matters vital to their careers.

Smith noted the retirement briefing was a highlight, praising the presenter’s “masterful blend of critical content, dynamic delivery, and well-timed humor” which was so captivating he “refused to step out of the room…for fear of missing a single detail.”

The two-day assembly successfully equipped attendees with a greater understanding of both global strategic challenges and the evolving role of the Air Force Reserve in meeting them.

“As an IMA reservist, it is easy to feel isolated, but this event provided tangible proof that our leadership is actively working to find solutions, advocate for our needs, and ensure we do not feel alone in the mission,” Smith said. He added that the RTA is a “must-attend, not just for the tactical knowledge shared, but for the profound sense of community, clarity, and renewed connection it provides to reservists.”