PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES 07.14.2026

AH-1Z display connects NAVSUP WSS workforce to the Marine Corps warfighter Your browser does not support the audio element.

A newly installed AH-1Z helicopter display at Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) provides employees with a tangible reminder of the connection between the command's workforce and the Marines who rely on the aircraft to accomplish the mission.

The display highlights the role of the H-1 Integrated Weapon Systems Team and demonstrates how logistics, supply chain management and aircraft sustainment contribute to Marine aviation readiness.

"The AH-1Z display is important to me because it provides the workforce a tangible connection to the warfighter and the war front," said John Tantoco, NAVSUP WSS Stricken Aircraft manager. "Each and every code at NAVSUP has a direct or indirect connection to the AH-1Z fleet that is flying today. Our combined efforts and expertise as a workforce help sustain the active fleet and ensure our nation's security."

Tantoco said his office manages retired Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and oversees programs that reclaim reusable parts to help return critical components to the fleet.

"Through strategic industry partnerships and rigorous supply chain management, NAVSUP WSS Philadelphia focuses on optimizing H-1 component availability to support the flight line and ensure our Marines remain mission-ready," said Sgt. Timothy Ascencio, H-1 IWST Team.

Maj. Reginald O. Lamptey, H-1 IWST director, said the team's mission is to lead professionals dedicated to supporting Marine aviation with one non-negotiable purpose: keeping H-1 aircraft airborne and lethal.

"We make sure the warfighter has what they need to complete the mission," Lamptey said.

David C. Criscolo, H-1 IWST deputy director, said the team connects the warfighter with the military-industrial base by integrating every facet of the global supply chain, from vendor engagement and component management to repair coordination.

"Our ultimate mandate is simple yet absolute: deliver the right part to the right place, ahead of the need," Criscolo said.

The AH-1Z display serves as a visual reminder that every organization across NAVSUP WSS contributes to sustaining Marine aviation readiness by ensuring critical aircraft and components are available when and where they are needed.

Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) provides the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and allied forces with program and supply support for the weapon systems that keep naval forces mission ready. With locations in Philadelphia; Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; Norfolk, Virginia; and Tucson, Arizona, NAVSUP WSS manages operational readiness for almost 300 deployable ships, 92 submarines and 3,700 aircraft worldwide.