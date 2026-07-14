Past commanders return to Fort Meade to celebrate nation’s 250th birthday

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. — Generations of leadership converged here as all living former garrison commanders were invited back to the installation to help celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday.

The gathering was the centerpiece of Fort Meade’s Freedom 250 celebration, a massive installation-wide observance that blended historical reflection with a packed schedule of community events, culminating in a weekend ball and the annual Red, White and Blue celebration.

The theme of legacy was front and center as crowds gathered inside Garrison Headquarters for a moment years in the making. Six former commanders returned for the unveiling of a newly created garrison commanders board, a visual record recognizing the 89 leaders who have guided the installation across decades of change.

Commanders’ commemoration “When I took command, I asked, ‘Where’s the wall of past commanders’ photos?’” said retired Col. Brian Foley, who commanded the garrison from 2013 to 2015 and now serves as deputy to the garrison commander. “It’s great to see it finally in place.”

Col. Yolanda Gore, Fort Meade garrison commander, emphasized that recognizing past leaders was a priority before she leaves command, noting the board is a testament to the installation's enduring mission.

“Leadership is temporary, but history is forever,” Gore said. “The legacy we leave behind is permanent. This is not about pictures and plastic. This is history.”

Retired Col. Gorham Black, former garrison commander, noted the inherent continuity of the role.

“Every commander builds on what was done before, and every decision affects the people who live and work here,” Black said.

Another former garrison commander, retired Col. Kent Menser, who served during the Base Realignment and Closure uncertainty of the early 1990s, recalled a time when the installation’s survival was far from certain.

“We weren’t thinking about growth so much,” Menser said. “But we were laying the groundwork for what Fort Meade could become.”

Serving as the installation’s post historian, former garrison commander retired Col. Kenneth McCreedy said preserving history fosters a sense of belonging.

“The history is what makes the difference,” McCreedy said. “It gives this place a personality and helps people feel connected.”

Retired Col. Ed Rothstein, who served as garrison commander from 2011 to 2014 and founded the Fort Meade Community Covenant Council during his tenure, stressed the installation’s reach extends beyond its gates.

“It’s not about an installation with a fence around it,” Rothstein said. “It’s about a community.”

The 88th garrison commander, Col. Michael Sapp, who served as garrison commander when the Kuhn Hall Resiliency Center opened, recommended a leadership philosophy rooted in curiosity.

“When you meet something that you don’t recognize, always react with curiosity, not with judgment,” Sapp said.

Relocating, rededication and monument remembrance The reverence for history extended beyond the headquarters walls to Constitution Park, where attendees gathered for a monument rededication ceremony. McCreedy served as master of ceremonies for the program, which included an invocation by Chaplain (Col.) Joshua Metz and a performance of the national anthem by Staff Sgt. Sarah Polinski of the U.S. Army Field Band.

The ceremony marked the relocation and rededication of the 29th Infantry Division monument, the Battle of the Bulge monument, the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Monument and the Sept. 11 monument. Each stone honors the service members connected to those pivotal events in American history.

While the commanders' visit anchored the historical tributes, the Freedom 250 celebration energized the entire Fort Meade community with a series of recreational events.

Freedom 250 built momentum throughout the week The week's momentum kicked off earlier with an Installation Freedom 250 Run that brought out approximately 2,200 participants. Service members, civilians and families ran side by side to mark the historic milestone. The energy continued through the week with a 5K race, a pickleball tournament, a volleyball tournament and a vibrant right arm/wing night that fostered camaraderie across the installation's diverse units.

Following the historical rededications, the week's events culminated in a formal Freedom 250 weekend ball attended by more than 300 guests. The gala offered a chance for the returning commanders to celebrate alongside the current generation of Fort Meade personnel.

The massive observance officially concluded with Fort Meade’s annual Red, White and Blue celebration, providing a fitting end to a week dedicated to the nation's 250th birthday and the installation's lasting legacy.

Looking at the former commanders and the community gathered around her during the week's events, Gore framed the meaning of the celebration simply.

“This is for you,” Gore said, addressing her predecessors. “And for everyone who comes after.”