BGFI Bank Group lays foundation for the next generation of digital banking across Africa with SBS Digital Banking Suite

LIBREVILLE, GABON, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BGFI Bank Group, one of Africa's leading financial groups and already using SBS Core Amplitude, has renewed its strategic partnership with SBS through a new subscription agreement centered on SBS Digital Banking Suite (DBS). The agreement supports the execution of BGFI 30 (2026–2030), the Group's strategic plan to make performance, agility, and digitalization of the engines of its next phase of growth.

Rather than modernizing the digital banking market by market, BGFI Bank Group is adopting a Group-wide approach through BGFI Services, its central technology entity. By establishing a shared digital foundation across its subsidiaries, the Group aims to accelerate innovation, improve operational efficiency, and deliver more consistent digital banking experiences while preserving the flexibility required by local markets.

Deployment will begin with two pilot subsidiaries before progressively expanding across BGFI Bank Group's network in Africa and Europe. This phased approach enables the Group to validate, scale, and continuously evolve digital capabilities through a common operating model, reducing duplication and accelerating the rollout of new services across the organization.

At the heart of this transformation is SBS Digital Banking Suite, a connected, composable digital banking platform that enables banks to progressively modernize customer experiences while building on existing foundations. By combining digital channels, banking capabilities, data, AI, and seamless core connectivity, DBS helps financial institutions accelerate innovation, reduce the cost and complexity of change, and continuously evolve their digital services without repeated transformation efforts.

For BGFI Bank Group, this creates a platform for long-term growth, enabling the Group to strengthen customer engagement, scale digital capabilities across subsidiaries, and respond more quickly to evolving customer expectations and market opportunities.

"Renewing our partnership with SBS is a strategic step in executing our BGFI 30 plan. Beyond modernizing digital channels, we are building a shared digital foundation that enables our Group to innovate faster, operate more efficiently, and deliver consistent, high-quality banking experiences across our markets," said Henri-Claude OYIMA, Chairman and CEO, BGFI Holding Corporation.

"BGFI Bank Group is demonstrating how large banking groups can scale digital transformation without multiplying complexity. By establishing a common digital foundation, the Group is creating the conditions to accelerate innovation, strengthen operational efficiency, and continuously evolve customer experiences across its network. We are proud to support BGFI Bank Group on this journey," said Hassan Nasser, Deputy General Manager, Digital Engagement, SBS.

About SBS

SBS is a global software company helping banks and the financial services industry reimagine how to operate in an AI-driven world. Trusted partner to more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders across 80 countries, including Santander, Société Générale, BNP Paribas, Groupe BPCE, Crédit Agricole, La Banque Postale, HSBC, Attijariwafa Bank, Nationwide, NextGear Capital, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota FS, SBS combines 50+ years of banking domain expertise with a suite of award-winning solutions built for the AI era. SBS's composable architecture extends across core banking, lending, payments, compliance, open banking, and asset finance.

With 2,800 employees across 50 offices worldwide, SBS is recognized as a Top 8 Global Core Banking Technology Provider by Everest Group (2026), a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Digital Banking Engagement Platforms (2026), a SPARK Matrix Leader in Digital Banking Platforms (2025), a Top 10 European Fintech by IDC (2025), a Leader in Omdia's Universe: Digital Banking Platforms (2024), and a Leader in Everest Group's Banking Customer Experience Orchestration PEAK Matrix (2024).

SBS is part of 74Software alongside Axway, forming an international software group. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France.

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