Steven David Elliot Brings Exclusive Rockstar Connect Partnership to HomeSmart

Rockstar Connect’s famed networking events consistently draw large crowds Steven David Elliot

This strategic move unlocks relationship-driven nationwide growth potential as the initiative kicks-off on the East Coast

Real estate is still a relationship business. Technology matters. Systems matter. But people grow through trust, connection and meaningful in-person relationships.” — Steven David Elliot

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HomeSmart has announced a new strategic partnership with Rockstar Connect, a highly acclaimed networking event platform. The group, founded and led by Steven David Elliot, will focus on growth efforts across the brokerage’s nationwide foothold.As the Chief Visionary Officer of Rockstar Connect, Elliot has built a successful, in-demand program that empowers real estate agents and businesses through relationship-driven, in-person network strengthening events. Boasting more than 100,000 attendees at its events over the years, the organization is poised to support HomeSmart’s recruitment efforts with this exclusive collaboration.Elliot brings his high-energy, community-focused approach to HomeSmart North Carolina, a launching point in the initiative’s itinerary. Rockstar Connect seeks to provide both current and prospective agents with opportunities to increase their reach and build relationships with auxiliary service providers and educational prospects. The platform’s nationwide network of local chapters creates new opportunities for real estate professionals, brokerages and business leaders from all professions to work together to better serve consumers and communities.The partnership comes on the heels of HomeSmart’s appointment of Aaron Peeler as North Carolina Broker-in-Charge. Having previously collaborated extensively on agent outreach and development, Peeler and Elliot are preparing to continue their efforts across the national brokerage network.“I’m excited to be officially working with Aaron Peeler and the HomeSmart team,” Elliot shared in a recent social media update. “We’re aligned on something that matters deeply to me: Real estate is still a relationship business. Technology matters. Systems matter. But people grow through trust, connection and meaningful in-person relationships.”Peeler echoes this excitement, “Steven and the team at Rockstar Connect understand what we at HomeSmart have always known — people are at the core of true industry success.”In addition to hosting and coordinating his renowned networking events, Elliot plans to enable and assist agents from HomeSmart brokerages across the country to create and run their own local Rockstar Connect events.HomeSmart Chief Industry Officer Todd Sumney says this will be extremely empowering for agents and the communities they serve. He explains, “Steven is a connector. He connects people who can help each other and collaborate together to benefit consumers and local communities. The fact that he is now replicating this within our HomeSmart ecosystem will have an amazing impact everywhere we operate.”Elliot is also working towards building out his own real estate team within the brokerage. The HomeSmart Rockstar Connect Realty team will leverage the model’s 100% commission framework, as well as Elliot’s own Rockstar Connect ethos, to build a uniquely modeled team with an extensive national reach.To learn more about Elliot and Rockstar Connect, visit RockstarConnect.com About HomeSmart:Founded in 2000 with a revolutionary 100%-commission, full-service model, HomeSmart is a top national real estate enterprise powered by its proprietary end-to-end technology platform. HomeSmart exists to unlock the transformative power of real estate for everyone, providing integrated solutions to agents, franchise partners and, ultimately, consumers.HomeSmart’s footprint covers over 25,000 agents across 250+ offices in 48 states.For more information on HomeSmart and its opportunities for buyers, sellers, agents or franchise owners, visit HomeSmart.com

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