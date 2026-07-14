Maryland Awards $11.2 Million from Whole Watershed Program to Advance Environmental Restoration

July 14, 2026

The Baltimore Harbor is one of five selected watersheds in the Whole Watershed Program. DNR photo

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is awarding $11.2 million in grants from the Whole Watershed Fund to accelerate restoration efforts in five key watersheds across the state. Established by the Whole Watershed Act, this second year of the five-year program supports 30 projects in Antietam Creek, Baltimore Harbor, Newport Bay, the Severn River, and the Upper Choptank River, including three agricultural areas, and two cross-state collaborative areas.

Each watershed will receive $2 million in project funding and $250,000 for watershed monitoring funding. Projects will help improve water quality, enhance habitat, and engage communities throughout Maryland.

“The Whole Watershed Program extends beyond implementation, creating new partnerships, connecting with other funding sources, and facilitating program opportunities,” said Maryland DNR Secretary Josh Kurtz. “This collaborative and science-based framework ensures that restoration work delivers tangible benefits to both the environment and the Marylanders who depend on it.”

The Whole Watershed Program represents a five-year commitment to providing the technical and financial resources necessary to achieve statewide clean water goals. During its inaugural year (FY26), the program successfully delivered its first completed project, two bioretention cells in Annapolis that filter stormwater runoff entering the Severn River. The program also leveraged funds to stabilize 1,600 feet of severe stream erosion in the Antietam River watershed. This project due to the Whole Watershed funding successfully reconnected floodplains, created new habitats for local wildlife, and improved opportunities for community engagement.

Building on this momentum, the fiscal year 2027 awards support 30 new projects selected through a collaborative process between watershed sponsors and the state management team. These initiatives span a wide range of restoration activities, from land conservation and wetland creation to innovative agricultural practices and enhanced public access showcasing the holistic approach of the program. FY27 project highlights include:

Conserving over 250 acres along the mainstem of Antietam Creek to protect vital waterways;

Launching an environmental workforce development program in Baltimore to create local jobs;

Implementing residential stormwater practices and septic system upgrades in Ridgely;

Restoring 114 acres of critical marshland near Ocean City to improve coastal resilience; and

Completing 1,150 linear feet of stream restoration in Eastport to treat significant drainage areas.

This program shifts Maryland’s restoration strategy from isolated, model-based projects toward a geographic-specific approach that provides sustained financial and technical support. More 75 partners are engaged throughout Maryland, including local governments, academic institutions, nonprofit organizations, and others. Project sponsors are providing more than $11 million in leveraged funds for a total investment of $22 million.

“We are incredibly grateful for Whole Watershed’s partnership in advancing the vision of Reimagine Middle Branch through the Middle Branch Resiliency Initiative,” said Samantha Rose, the Restoration Director of South Baltimore Gateway Partnership. “Their investment allows us to support innovative, community-led programs like the Environmental Justice Journalism Initiative’s Reel Rewards and Grow Home’s Restoration Academy, while continuing to build the next generation of restoration projects that strengthen shoreline resilience, improve water quality and habitat, expand public access, and create lasting economic opportunities for South Baltimore residents.”

As the Whole Watershed Program kicks off its second year, the state management team will continue to collaborate with project sponsors on monitoring plans, finance and implementation plans, community engagement and opportunities to leverage additional technical and financial resources.

“The community is excited for the investment Maryland is making to uplift the whole watershed, from improving stormwater management in the head waters, down to salt marsh restoration in the bay itself,” said Jessica McIntosh, the Newport Bay Partnership Coordinator with Maryland Coastal Bays Foundation. “We look forward to the powerful changes this holistic approach will create in Maryland’s Coastal Bays.”