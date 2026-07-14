SLED Charges Former Belton Police Chief and Honea Path Police Officer with Misconduct in Office and Assault & Battery
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged former Belton Police Chief James Ross Richey, 38, and former Honea Path Police Officer Brantley Keith Creel, 37, with Misconduct in Office on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. SLED also charged Richey with two counts of Assault & Battery – Third Degree and charged Creel with Assault & Battery – First Degree.
Details can be found in the attached warrants.
Richey and Creel were booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov
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