SLED Charges Lexington County Woman with Five Counts of Lottery Fraud in Two South Carolina Counties

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Jessica V. Crum, 38, in Richland County with Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit Game Tickets on Saturday, July 11, 2026. She was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County.

SLED also charged Crum with four counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit Game Tickets in Lexington County on Sunday, July 12, 2026. She was transported from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County to the Lexington County Detention Center, where she was booked.

The South Carolina Education Lottery requested the SLED investigation.

Details can be found in the attached warrants.

The case will be prosecuted by the 5th and 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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