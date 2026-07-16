THE SIMPLE MENTORING BLUEPRINT OFFERS A PRACTICAL APPROACH TO BUILDING MORE INTENTIONAL MENTORING EXPERIENCES

The SIMPLE Mentoring Blueprint helps leaders and organizations move beyond good intentions to create more intentional mentoring experiences.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mentoring can have a lasting impact on a person’s confidence, growth, and sense of belonging. But good intentions alone do not always lead to effective mentoring. That idea is at the center of Dr. Edwin Fernandez’s new book, The SIMPLE Mentoring Blueprint, a practical guide for individuals and organizations seeking to create more intentional and meaningful mentoring experiences.The book grew from Fernandez’s own experiences with mentoring; both as someone who benefited from strong mentors and as someone who saw what can happen when people genuinely want to help but do not have the preparation, structure, or support they need. Over the years, that observation continued to surface in his professional work and later became even more evident during his doctoral research in higher education.“I have been fortunate to have people throughout my life who believed in me, challenged me, and helped me grow,” Fernandez said. “But I have also seen people step into mentoring roles with the best intentions and still struggle because they were never shown where to begin. That stayed with me. I wanted to create something practical that could help.”The SIMPLE Mentoring Blueprint brings together years of experience in education, leadership, and mentoring with research and practical application. Rather than treating mentoring as a one-size-fits-all relationship, the book encourages readers to think more intentionally about why mentoring is needed, who it is meant to serve, and what approach is best suited to the situation.At the center of the book are two practical frameworks. The SIMPLE Mentoring Blueprint provides a structured process for developing and strengthening mentoring initiatives. The SIMPLE Mentoring Approaches help readers consider which mentoring strategy may be most appropriate based on a particular need, goal, or situation. Together, these frameworks address an important reality: effective mentoring involves more than simply matching two people and hoping the relationship works. Mentors need preparation. Expectations need to be clear. Support systems matter. And different people, goals, and circumstances may require different approaches.The book also explores the role mentoring can play in creating connection and a stronger sense of belonging. Fernandez believes that when people feel supported and connected, they are more likely to engage, collaborate, and grow. For organizations, this means thinking about mentoring not simply as an informal benefit, but as an intentional investment in people.Written in an accessible and practical style, The SIMPLE Mentoring Blueprint is intended for leaders, educators, mentors, coaches, managers, human resources professionals, nonprofit leaders, and others responsible for supporting the growth and development of people. It is also relevant for organizations seeking to create a new mentoring initiative or strengthen one that already exists.“My goal was not to write a book that would simply sit on a shelf,” Fernandez said. “I wanted to create a resource people could actually use; something that helps them think differently about mentoring and gives them a clearer place to start.”Dr. Edwin Fernandez, Ed.D., is an educator, author, and mentoring specialist with more than 25 years of experience in education. His academic background includes a doctorate in Adult Education with a focus on Educational Leadership and mentoring, as well as graduate study in Educational Leadership. His work brings together research, practical experience, and a long-standing interest in helping people and organizations create stronger mentoring relationships and cultures.The SIMPLE Mentoring Blueprint is now available in eBook and paperback editions on Amazon.For review copies, interview requests, speaking opportunities, or additional information, please contact:

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