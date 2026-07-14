H2OG Fogger Announces Launch of July Mid-Summer Event Featuring Site-Wide Adjustments

Fairway Fogger FAIRWAY FOGGER Misting System

H2OG Fogger Launches July Mid-Summer Event, Highlighting ‘Fairway Fogger’ Fleet Coolers to Combat Course Heat

The Fairway Fogger systems represent a significant shift in proactive climate control for golf courses, allowing facilities to protect their booking sheets and maintain afternoon tee-time revenue.” — Todd Ohlheiser

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2OG Fogger, a developer of mobile open-air microclimate engineering setups and professional cooling hardware, has officially announced the commencement of its July mid-summer sales event. Alongside a 20% site-wide reduction on all baseline utility equipment, modular misting systems, and core inventory catalog lines using the promotional checkout code "COOLDOWN20", the company is placing a primary focus on its specialized golf fleet line, the Fairway Fogger.The Fairway Fogger line remains a core engineering priority for the company, designed specifically to help country clubs and course managers combat the mid-summer operational slump. By equipping utility vehicles and golf cart fleets with active, high-pressure cooling hardware, the system works to maintain optimal player performance and eliminate physical exhaustion on the course."The mid-summer campaign is strategically timed to allow course managers and fleet operators to secure necessary cooling infrastructure as seasonal regional temperature spikes peak," according to an official statement from the company's operational leadership. "The Fairway Fogger systems represent a significant shift in proactive climate control for golf courses, allowing facilities to protect their booking sheets and maintain afternoon tee-time revenue."The 20% promotional discount applies uniformly to the complete Fairway Fogger systems and accessories. Complete technical specifications, institutional fleet packaging arrays, and specialized mobile setups can be accessed via the company’s dedicated golf fleet solutions page at https://h2ogfogger.com/fairway-fogger/ About H2OG FoggerH2OG Fogger specializes in the development of low-draw, high-pressure open-air climate management hardware. Its premier golf fleet cooling solution, the Fairway Fogger, utilizes specialized engineering profiles designed to integrate with modern cart power systems to deliver localized microclimate temperature reductions without compromising fleet runtime or range.

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