LAGO Provides Strategic Financing Facility to Support Koala Eco - A Leading Company in Wellness and Sustainability

We're delighted to partner with KoalaEco and support their continued growth and expansion with clean, natural and effective household products while making a positive environmental impact” — Heather La Freniere, Managing Partner and COO of LAGO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAGO , a premier alternative investment platform focused on the lower middle market, announced it has successfully closed a strategic financing facility for Koala Eco , a purpose-led consumer goods company creating high-performance home, body, and cleaning products made with natural, plant-derived ingredients and pure essential oils. Founded in Sydney, Australia in 2017, Koala Eco is committed to bringing safe and effective products for a clean home, body and mind to households worldwide."When we started Koala Eco, our goal was simple: get safe, powerful, plant-based products with Australian essential oils into more homes, and help people feel more connected to nature," noted Jessica Bragdon and Paul Davidson, Co-Founders of Koala Eco. "Partnering with LAGO allows us to advance our goals on a bigger scale, expand to more retailers, and importantly, without losing what has made our company worth building. We're grateful for their belief in us, and excited for what will come next."Koala Eco offers a wide range of plant-based, non-toxic home and body care products formulated with Australian essential oils, which are biodegradable, septic-safe and avoid synthetic fragrances and harsh chemicals. Key product categories include kitchen and bathroom cleaners, natural laundry washes, stain sprays, and personal care items such as hand washes and body washes. The company takes a sustainable approach across its business, using recycled, recyclable and refillable bottles, concentrates and glass."We're delighted to partner with Koala Eco, a leader in the wellness and sustainability space, and this financing which includes a revolving line of credit and meaningful growth capital term loan will help drive their continued growth and expansion efforts," said Heather La Freniere, Managing Partner and COO of LAGO. "We have every confidence in their product line that is clean, natural and effective for a variety of consumer and household needs while making a positive environmental impact, and are so pleased to support this next phase of development."About LAGOLAGO, through its affiliated entities, is a premier lower middle market focused alternative investment platform based in Chicago. The firm’s core strategy focuses on lending to companies in markets where the demand for institutional credit solutions exceeds supply and the deployment of capital is not commoditized. Since its founding, the firm has successfully served as a financing partner to over 130 companies across sectors. With the ability to address a variety of needs, including working capital, strategic growth initiatives, liquidity solutions, recaps and refinancings, LAGO serves as a valuable financial resource for underserved companies in the lower middle market. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit our website at www.lagogcm.com and follow on LinkedIn About Koala EcoKoala Eco is a consumer goods company creating high-performance home, body, and cleaning products made with plant-derived ingredients and pure Australian essential oils, including eucalyptus, lemon myrtle, peppermint, and rosalina. Founded in Sydney in 2017, the company was inspired by its founders' personal experience when their infant son recovered from an early cancer diagnosis, deepening their commitment to creating safe and natural products. Guided by the company mantra, "More Nature, Feel Better," the brand was born from the conviction that what we bring into our homes should be safe for people, and our connection to nature is beneficial for mind and body. Koala Eco operates across Australia and the United States, partnering with retailers like Whole Foods Market and Sprouts to provide safe, sustainable household products. It also supports community-based initiatives such as 1% for the Planet and the Critters Program. To learn more go to the website: https://www.koalaeco.com/ , and follow on FB: https://www.facebook.com/koalaeco , Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/koalaeco/ and TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@koalaeco

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