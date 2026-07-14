Veterans Outdoor Challenge invites Veterans to get outside this summer

Summer initiative encourages outdoor activity and connection

Veterans across the country are invited to take part in the Veterans Outdoor Challenge, a free, nationwide initiative that encourages outdoor recreation, community connection and overall well-being. The challenge runs July 15 to Aug. 8, the 25 days timed to honor America’s 250th anniversary; the challenge is open to all Veterans, regardless of VA healthcare enrollment.

About the challenge

Led by VA and its interagency partners, the Veterans Outdoor Challenge supports the goals of the COMPACT Act and EXPLORE Act, federal legislation designed to expand outdoor recreation access and community engagement opportunities for Veterans.

The challenge is conducted in partnership with Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a Veteran Service Organization dedicated to fostering healthier lifestyles and stronger connections among Veterans, service members and supporters.

Veterans are encouraged to participate in any activity that supports physical, mental and social well-being: walking, hiking, running, cycling, paddling, adaptive recreation and more. Activities can be completed individually, with family and friends, or alongside fellow Veterans in local communities.

An interagency effort

The Veterans Outdoor Challenge brings together VA, federal agencies and community partners to expand Veteran access to public lands and outdoor resources. The interagency task force includes representatives from VA, the U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Veteran Service Organizations and community partners.

“Time outdoors and genuine connection with fellow Veterans can be transformative for health and well-being,” said Dr. Leif Nelson, VA’s task force co-chair. “The Veterans Outdoor Challenge opens the door for Veterans to build stronger bonds, discover new outdoor experiences and engage in activities that enrich their overall wellness.”

How to participate

Participation is free, and Veterans and service members can register by visiting Team RWB’s Veterans Outdoor Challenge or downloading the Team RWB app. After completing a brief confidential survey, participants can begin logging activities and tracking their progress.

Team RWB members also receive the organization’s signature red athletic shirt at no cost.

Through the app, participants can:

Track activities and challenge progress.

Connect with Veterans, service members and supporters nationwide.

Join local events and activities.

Participate in additional fitness challenges and community programs.

Built for every Veteran

The Veterans Outdoor Challenge welcomes Veterans of all ages, abilities and experience levels. Whether it’s a walk around the neighborhood, a trip to a local park, an adaptive sport or a community event, every activity counts toward better health and stronger connections.

Veterans interested in additional health and wellness resources can explore VA News stories about Whole Health and community based wellness initiatives.

For full registration details, visit Team RWB’s Veterans Outdoor Challenge resources. Veterans, Veteran Service Organizations and community partners are encouraged to share the challenge and help connect more Veterans with outdoor opportunities this summer.