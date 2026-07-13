Live Whole Health #326: Use it or lose it

Have you ever heard someone say, “use it or lose it?” It basically means that if you don’t use your skills or abilities, they start to fade away—kind of like how a plant wilts if you forget to water it.

Think about it

If you learn a new language but stop practicing, your brain might forget the words.

If you take guitar lessons and never pick up the guitar again, you might only remember how to play one song… badly.

If you go through a training at work and never use what you learned, it’s like the skills never stuck.

Even your vacation days work this way. if you don’t use them by the end of the year, poof! They disappear.

Don’t lose your mind!

Keeping your brain active is super important. Doing puzzles, solving riddles or even playing memory games can help your brain stay sharp. Imagine your brain as a superhero; these activities are like its daily workouts, keeping it strong for making decisions and remembering things.

Use your body, too!

Just like your brain, your body needs practice to stay healthy. Moving around helps keep your muscles strong and your joints flexible. As we get older, staying active helps us stay independent, like being able to carry groceries, climb stairs or play with grandkids.

Fun examples

Good ankle movement can help you stay balanced. Picture trying to stand on one foot while brushing your teeth!

Strong, flexible hips help you stay steady, like when you step over a puddle or crouch down to tie your shoes.

Even though we all lose a little flexibility as we age, the good news is that it’s never too late to get it back. Just keep moving, even with small activities like walking the dog, stretching during TV commercials, or having a mini dance party in your kitchen.

So rather than lose it, let’s move it! Join me in this 12-minute chair based joint mobility session and see what you think.

For more information on why moving the body is important and other how-to tips, visit: Moving the Body – Whole Health (va.gov). You can also check out additional movement exercises and articles in the #LiveWholeHealth archive: #LiveWholeHealth – VA News.