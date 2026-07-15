Al Jardine & The Pet Sounds Band Continue Their Smash U.S. Tour This July

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a smash tour of Australia, the good vibrations continue as Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Beach Boys co-founder Al Jardine hits the road in the U.S. this July with The Pet Sounds Band, an elite group of handpicked musicians who had performed with Brian Wilson for over two decades.

For fans of all generations, this is the Beach Boys show to celebrate – Jardine will perform all the beloved hits, as well as songs from the milestone album Pet Sounds (now celebrating its 60th anniversary) and tracks from the band’s 1977 cult favorite, The Beach Boys Love You.

Jardine’s U.S. tour kicks off July 16 in Pennsauken, NJ, at Twilight Music Series and will continue into 2027. For a complete list of dates and pre-sale information, visit https://www.aljardine.com/shows.

Last year, Jardine began showcasing The Beach Boys Love You on tour to ecstatic audiences. Originally released during a volatile, transitional era for rock and popular music, the album has since achieved a massive underground following as a foundational blueprint for modern indie pop, bridging the gap between timeless summer melodies and avant-garde rock history.

“It was definitely ahead of its time, though we certainly weren’t thinking that in ‘76,” Jardine says. “Brian wrote most of the songs by himself, except we wrote 'Good Time' together, and he was experimenting with a new generation of synthesizers which inspired him to create new and beautiful music all by himself without the Wrecking Crew. Looking back on the sessions, Brian was right there when punk rock and new wave started. I think that’s why a whole new generation has discovered it fifty years later – it fits right in with today’s experimental indie bands!”

That cross-generational appeal extends directly onto the stage, where a powerful family lineage anchors the performance. Joining Jardine on tour is his son, Matt Jardine, whose striking vocal range allows the band to flawlessly maintain the DNA of the original, intricate Beach Boys arrangements.

“Matt was born the year Pet Sounds came out [1966], and now he’s my Brian Wilson and actually has been for a while," Jardine shares. "What can I say? I’m really proud of him and have seen him greatly evolve vocally over the years. It seems like just yesterday when he was auditioning for the guys.”

As the music world marks the 60th anniversary of Pet Sounds, maintaining the absolute sonic authenticity is paramount. To deliver the material with the precision it demands, Jardine is touring with the very same musicians who shared the stage with Wilson for decades.

“This band, which I call ‘The Pet Sounds Band’ for just that reason, are amazing,” he notes. “They know Pet Sounds inside out and make it look easy on stage. As Brian would have attested to, there are a lot of musical details to pay attention to, not to mention the complex vocal arrangements and this band, led by Darian Sahanaja, knows how to get it right. I feel like I am in the studio again with a live audience this time.”

In addition to the classic masterworks, Jardine recently released an EP of new music called Islands in the Sun. The title track is pure escapist fantasy that captures the relaxed tropical vibe of the islands – and an enchanted mystical place called Kokomo. “Bruce Johnston and Matt Jardine join with me to sing those rich Beach Boys harmonies, and Matt shares lead vocals with me throughout,” Jardine says.

A second track off the EP, “My Plane Leaves Tomorrow (Au Revoir),” features collaborations with Neil Young and Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers. “It’s about a young soldier going off to war not knowing what his future holds, and is very timely considering our current situation in Iran and the Middle East,” Jardine says. “Neil’s voice intones, ‘Don’t say goodbye,’ after which Flea plays a very moving version of Taps.”

To listen to Al Jardine's latest music, click HERE.

For more information, visit:

https://www.aljardine.com/

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