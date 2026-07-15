Adam Back, Grant Cardone, Eric Weiss to Headline Bitcoin Treasuries Conference — Where Wall Street Meets Digital Assets

Featured speakers at Bitcoin Treasuries Conference 2026

Adam Back, Grant Cardone, Eric Weiss among digital asset leaders headlining the Bitcoin Treasuries Conference this September in New York City.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bitcoin Treasuries , the leading media and data website chronicling the institutional adoption of digital assets, today announced its initial 2026 speaker lineup for its flagship event, confirming Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company CEO Adam Back will headline the second annual Bitcoin Treasuries Conference alongside billionaire real estate innovator and Cardone Capital CEO Grant Cardone.A transformation is underway on corporate balance sheets, and the people driving it will power the Bitcoin Treasuries Conference 2026 , a closed-door gathering of CFOs, treasury leads, and allocators deciding how corporate finance will adapt to digital assets.Cardone and Back lead a roster of the most influential operators and allocators managing billions in digital assets, with a full program designed to showcase how the institutional conversation has broadened, even as prices remain muted across the asset class.Confirmed Speakers for Bitcoin Treasuries Conference 2026 include:• Grant Cardone — CEO, Cardone Capital• Adam Back — Co-Founder & CEO, Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company• Eric Weiss — Founder & Chief Investment Officer, Blockchain Investment Group• Matt Cole –– CEO, Strive Asset Management• Mike Alfred — Founder & Managing Partner, Alpine Fox LP• Jordi Visser — Head of AI Macro Nexus Research, 22V Research• Norma Chu — Founder & CEO, DDC• Andrew Webley — CEO & founder, Smarter Web Company• Jeff Walton –– Chief Risk Officer, Strive; Host True North Podcast• Adrian Morris – Analyst, True North Podcast• Matt Roszak –– Chairman of Bloq, Co-Founder of HemiLast year’s keynote featured Michael Saylor, CEO at Strategy, and directly catalyzed the $1.4 billion acquisition of Semler Scientific by Strive Asset Management.This year’s conference will take place on September 28 at SECOND in Midtown Manhattan and offer ample opportunities for exclusive networking – attendees can expect to leave with direct relationships to the leading operators setting the terms of digital asset adoption.The program will cover digital asset accounting mechanics, portfolio construction, capital markets innovation, regulatory frameworks, and operational case studies from corporate treasury programs already running bitcoin strategies at scale.2025’s event saw participation from Bitwise, Galaxy Digital, Gemini, and Latham & Watkins.Registration and partnership inquiries are open. For sponsorship and ticketing details, email ed@bitcointreasuries.net.For the full speaker list and program details, visit http://bitcointreasuries.net/conference About BitcoinTreasuries.netBitcoinTreasuries is the industry's leading platform for tracking institutional and corporate digital asset adoption across 300+ public and private companies, engaging CFOs, treasury teams, allocators, and financial decision-makers globally.Media Contact:BitcoinTreasuries.netpress@bitcointreasuries.net

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