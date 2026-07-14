FIFTY SEVENTH & 7TH LUXURY HOMES EARNS 2026 PAPERCITY HOUSTON DESIGN AWARD FOR SHERWOOD FOREST ESTATE

Fifty Seventh & 7th Sherwood Forest Home Fifty Seventh & 7th Sherwood Forest Home Fifty Seventh & 7th Sherwood Forest Home Fifty Seventh & 7th Sherwood Forest Home Fifty Seventh & 7th Sherwood Forest Home

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fifty Seventh & 7th Luxury Homes has been honored with a 2026 PaperCity Houston Design Award in the Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet category. The prestigious recognition celebrates excellence in architecture and design across Houston’s luxury residential market and underscores the firm's growing reputation for delivering architecturally significant custom homes.The award-winning residence, a French château-inspired estate in the coveted Sherwood Forest community in Memorial, was designed by Robert Dame of Robert Dame Designs with interiors by Letecia Ellis Haywood Interior Design and built by Fifty Seventh & 7th Luxury Homes. The project was recognized for its masterful blend of classical European elegance and contemporary livability, featuring soaring ceilings, Venetian plaster walls, custom white oak millwork, a bespoke wine room, and a grand marble-clad kitchen anchored by a custom La Cornue range.Known for its meticulous approach to luxury residential construction, Fifty Seventh & 7th Luxury Homes collaborated closely with the design team to create a residence that balances timeless architectural character with the expectations of modern family living.Presented annually by PaperCity, the Houston Design Awards celebrate excellence in residential architecture and interior design across 20 categories. Winners are selected from hundreds of submissions by a distinguished panel of 24 nationally and internationally recognized design experts. The awards were presented May 26, 2026, at The Houstonian Hotel's Grande Ballroom.Judges praised the home's thoughtful spatial composition and timeless material palette. Joel Solomon, principal of Jeffrey Dungan Architects, called the residence “one of my favorite submissions,” noting that it “exudes a restrained elegance and quiet luxury that feels both sophisticated and enduring.” Anne Fairfax of Fairfax & Sammons Architecture highlighted the home's careful arrangement of rooms and the sense of quiet and calm created through its architectural detailing and materiality.“Luxury homes endure when architecture, craftsmanship, and livability are given equal weight,” said Arpan Gupta, founder of Fifty Seventh & 7th Luxury Homes. “This project reflects that philosophy at every level, and we're honored to see it recognized by such a respected panel of design leaders. The award is also a testament to the extraordinary collaboration between our team, Robert Dame, and Letecia Haywood in bringing a shared vision to life.”Winning projects from the 2026 Houston Design Awards will be featured in a special portfolio in the October 2026 issue of PaperCity Houston.The honor adds to a growing list of regional and national accolades for Fifty Seventh & 7th Luxury Homes, including multiple Gold and Silver honors in the National Association of Home Builders' Best in American Living™ Awards (BALA), consecutive Regional Winner recognition in Luxe Interiors + Design's Residential Excellence in Design Awards (2025 and 2026), multiple Texas Association of Builders STAR Awards, and the Greater Houston Builders Association's highest honor, Custom Builder of the Year, in both 2024 and 2025. The recognition reflects the firm's continued commitment to creating architecturally distinctive residences throughout Houston's most sought-after neighborhoods. Through thoughtful design, exceptional craftsmanship, and close collaboration with leading architects and designers, the company continues to shape a portfolio of homes that are built to endure for generations.About Fifty Seventh & 7th Luxury HomesFifty Seventh & 7th Luxury Homes is a Houston-based residential builder specializing in architecturally driven homes across the city’s most sought-after neighborhoods, including River Oaks and its surrounding areas, close-in Memorial, the Memorial Villages and Montrose. Led by Arpan Gupta, the firm focuses on delivering high-end speculative homes that combine custom-level design with streamlined delivery. For more information, visit www.fiftyseventhandseventh.com

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