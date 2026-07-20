Lider Electric Merges Safety and Luxury with New Soft Pop-Up Floor Box Series

LIDER introduces the new LSFB Series 20A Soft Pop-Up Floor Boxes with USB Charging and GFCI Protection, available in Brushed Brass and Stainless Steel. The LIDER LSFB Series features a smooth soft pop-up mechanism and a galvanized steel enclosure for enhanced durability and everyday performance. The LIDER LSFB Series features an IP44-rated design that helps protect against splashing water for safe indoor use.

Setting a new standard for hidden power: Available with USB charging or Self-Testing GFCI protection in premium Brushed Brass and Stainless Steel finishes.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lider Electric, the California-based manufacturer of modern lighting and wiring solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new LSFB Series Soft Pop-Up Floor Boxes. Designed for high-end residential and commercial spaces, these innovative floor-mounted solutions provide convenient power access while maintaining a sleek, flush-to-floor aesthetic when not in use.In modern open-concept floor plans, access to power often requires unsightly extension cords that create tripping hazards. Lider Electric addresses this challenge with a series of pop-up outlets that combine heavy-duty construction with designer aesthetics. Available in Brushed Brass and Stainless Steel, the floor box series ensures that functional power outlets enhance rather than disrupt a room’s interior design.Elegance Meets Industrial StrengthThe LIDER Floor Box is engineered for durability and user experience. Each unit features a "Soft Pop-up" mechanism with an adjustable opening speed, allowing the outlet to glide open smoothly and lock securely in place. The junction boxes are constructed from galvanized steel and carry an IP44 rating, providing superior protection against dust and moisture, making them ideal for high-traffic areas, offices, and luxury kitchens.Specialized Modules for Every NeedLIDER is launching two core configurations to serve different power requirements:- The LSFB GFCI Series: Designed for safety in areas near water or heavy equipment, this model integrates a 20A Self-Testing GFCI. It provides instantaneous protection by cutting power within 0.025 seconds of a ground fault, exceeding UL943 Class A standards.- The LSFB USB Series: Tailored for the digital age, this model features dual USB Type-A and Type-C ports with up to 20W combined charging output. It allows for high-speed charging of smartphones and tablets directly from the floor, perfect for conference rooms and lounge areas.Key Features & Benefits- Premium Metal Finishes: Available in elegant Brushed Brass and classic Stainless Steel to complement any architectural style.- Adjustable Soft Pop-Up: Features a damping mechanism for a smooth, controlled opening; the speed can be manually adjusted via an internal screw.- High-Speed Protection (GFCI Models): Engineered with 0.025-second rapid response and intelligent self-monitoring "Watchdog" technology.- Powerful Dual Charging (USB Models): Integrated USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports with up to 20W combined output eliminate the need for bulky adapters.- Rugged Construction: IP44 weather-resistant rating with a corrosion-resistant galvanized steel enclosure.- Contractor-Friendly Installation: Features an adjustable height design (from flush to 2-1/4" finished surface) to accommodate various flooring thicknesses including hardwood, tile, and carpet.Technical Specifications- Rating: 20A | 125VAC | 60Hz- USB Output: USB-A (Quick Charge) + USB-C (Power Delivery), up to 20W combined output- GFCI Response: 0.025 Seconds | 5mA Trip Level- Protection: IP44 Rated | UL943 Class A & UL498 Compliant- Dimensions: 3-15/16" L x 3-15/16" W x 3" H (Junction Box)- Certifications: ETL Listed- Warranty: 1-Year Limited WarrantyAvailabilityThe Lider Electric LSFB Series Pop-Up Floor Boxes are available for purchase. Customers can order directly via the LIDER Store or the official Amazon Listing Page About Lider Electric Inc.At Lider Electric, we transform simple wiring and lighting controls into functional, safe, and visually stunning devices. Our company's mission is to bring style and versatility to forward-thinking technical development. From sleek aesthetics to ultra-durable engineering, Lider Electric products are built to ensure longevity and high performance for the modern home.

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