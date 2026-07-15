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FasterCapital Achievement H1 2026: 48+ Rounds Closed Totaling Over $210M, 315 startups raising $273.6M

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FasterCapital, a global venture builder and online incubator, announced strong startup activity during the first half of 2026, supporting 315 startups across 86 countries. The startups announced during the period are collectively targeting $273.6 million in current fundraising and reported $119.7 million in earlier funding, representing approximately $393.4 million in combined prior capital and current fundraising targets.In addition to the current fundraising targets announced during H1 2026, FasterCapital recorded more than 48 closed funding rounds totaling over $210 million. Many of these closed rounds were linked to startups that joined FasterCapital’s programs in early 2026, with additional fundraising discussions continuing into the second half of the year.FasterCapital also received more than 102 positive video testimonials from entrepreneurs who joined its programs, reflecting founder satisfaction across fundraising support, technical development, business growth, market expansion, and investor-readiness services.The H1 2026 activity reflects FasterCapital’s continued expansion as a global platform supporting startups through fundraising, technical development, business growth, market expansion, investor readiness, and strategic advisory services. FasterCapital worked with startups from a wide range of markets and industries, helping founders prepare for funding, strengthen their business models, and access international growth opportunities.The $273.6 million in current fundraising targets came from startups across major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania, and South America. The leading countries by fundraising targets included the United States, Canada, India, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Nigeria and South Africa, reflecting the broad international reach of FasterCapital’s startup support programs. Hesham Zreik , CEO of FasterCapital, said:“The first half of 2026 shows strong momentum in FasterCapital’s global startup activity. The startups we supported during this period represented $273.6 million in current fundraising targets and $119.7 million in reported earlier funding. In addition, more than 48 funding rounds were closed, totaling over $210 million. These numbers show the scale of founder demand for fundraising support, investor readiness, technical development, and practical venture-building services.”Zreik added:“Startups need more than capital. They need a clear business model, strong investment materials, market access, product development support, and the right connections. FasterCapital’s role is to help founders become more prepared, more visible, and more capable of executing their growth plans.”FasterCapital has continued to expand its content and knowledge infrastructure through LearnHub , a large learning and reference platform for entrepreneurs, investors, and business professionals. LearnHub includes more than 1.5 million articles, 10 million images and infographics, 1.5 million questions and answers, 7 million topics, and 1 million keywords. The platform is ad-free, free to access, and available in 13 languages: English, French, German, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese, Dutch, Italian, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Hindi, and Russian.FasterCapital has also developed Founder Academy as a practical learning layer built on top of its startup and business content. The Academy includes structured courses, section checks, final quizzes, execution playbooks, and readiness diagnostics. It includes 1,559 Academy courses, 204 execution playbooks, and 157 readiness diagnostics, with 10 live languages across the academy layer: English, French, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, Portuguese, German, Arabic, Chinese, and Japanese.FasterCapital’s Business Intelligence tools give founders, partners, and investors access to structured startup and investor data. The platform includes Company Explorer, Investor Explorer, and Insights Reports, covering more than 291,000 companies, 190,000 investor profiles, 478,000 funding records, and more than 104,000 funded companies. The intelligence layer also includes Matrix and Hypercube reports designed to support market research, investor discovery, startup analysis, and data-driven decision-making.About FasterCapitalFasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator based in Dubai, UAE. Established in 2014, FasterCapital is dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups and supports entrepreneurs through fundraising, technical development, business growth, market expansion, idea validation, and strategic advisory. FasterCapital has supported over 1,631 startups in raising more than $2.8 billion, while directly investing over $1.25 billion in 1,631 companies.FasterCapital’s support system includes a worldwide network of mentors, investors, and strategic partners, helping founders transform ideas into scalable, market-ready businesses. FasterCapital’s main programs include Raise Capital, Tech Cofounder, Grow your Startup, Idea to Product, Mega Financing, and other specialized programs designed to support startups from early validation to growth and international expansion.

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