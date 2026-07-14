Resident Review Lets Home Service Businesses Rate And Review Their Customers!

The verified platform flips the traditional review model so trades owners can qualify leads, protect crews, and grow with accountability.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resident Review, a US-based platform built for home service business owners, announced the availability of its customer review and lead qualification tools for small and mid-sized trade businesses nationwide. The platform allows flooring, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing, landscaping, cleaning companies, and many more in the home service sector to submit verified reviews of the customers they have served, creating a layer of mutual accountability that has not previously existed in the trades industry. If you are a home service business looking for a technical advantage that business are using to save time, money and protect valuable resources like your employees safety then this platform is exactly what you have been looking for.Unlike conventional review sites where homeowners rate contractors, Resident Review inverts the model. After completing a job, a business owner logs the experience, notes payment behavior, communication quality, job site safety and cleanliness, and how the customer treats your workers. That review becomes visible to other verified businesses on the platform before they accept the job and as part of their customer qualifying process. The company says this is the only purpose-built business feedback system in the home services market designed specifically to protect business owners.Each business that joins the platform goes through a third-party verification process that filters out bots, fake accounts, and bad actors before any review is posted or viewed. Property data tied to a customer's address, including estimated home value, square footage, number of rooms/baths, types of HVAC systems, type of flooring, and amount of equity they have is available inside the platform so owners can qualify a lead before the first site visit. This Know Your Customer (KYC) approach means a crew is never sent blind into an unfamiliar situation.The platform also includes built-in CRM, notes, and basic marketing tools, making it practical for owners who manage their own pipelines without a dedicated operations team. A landscaping business owner, for example, can use the CRM and job management features inside Resident Review the same way a larger company might use an enterprise suite, without the enterprise price tag or complexity. For HVAC and plumbing companies already searching for CRM software that handles both customer relationships and lead vetting, Resident Review positions itself as a single destination for both needs.Reviews on the platform are visible only to registered, verified businesses, which protects individual privacy while enabling honest, open sharing among trusted peers. The result is a contractor network effect where every new business that joins adds data that benefits all existing members.Resident Review is available now to US home service businesses. Registration is free, and setup takes minutes.The company's founder built this platform after years of sending crews to jobs where basic information about the customer was unavailable. The goal was straightforward: give business owners the same kind of vetting ability that customers have always had. When both sides of a transaction can be reviewed, everyone acts in good faith, and the businesses that do quality work find better customers over time.About Resident Review: Resident Review is a US-based platform that empowers home service to review the customers they work with, flipping the traditional review model to create mutual accountability between businesses and clients. The platform combines verified customer reviews, property data, CRM tools, and third-party business verification so trade professionals in flooring, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, landscaping, roofing, cleaning , and many more can qualify leads, protect their teams, and make informed decisions before accepting a job. Built by business owners, for business owners, Resident Review is headquartered in the United States and serves small and mid-sized trade businesses nationwide.Press ContactResident Reviewinfo@resident-rev.com

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