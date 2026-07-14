Land Commissioner Buckingham Invites Texas Veterans to Act Now on Exclusive Land Sale Through July 16

AUSTIN, Texas— Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham, M.D., is encouraging Veterans to act now and bid during the exclusive Veterans-Only Land Sale. The sale includes eight available tracts totaling more than 62 acres. Bidding closes on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

Earlier this year, the VLB approved an increase for the VLB standard land loan amount from $150,000 to $200,000 and the dual-spouse land loan amount from $225,000 to $275,000.

Click the button below to view the land tracts and place a bid:

Veterans-Only Land Sale

This tract of land is available in Hamilton County, Texas

Veterans and Military Members may bid on more than one tract. A Veteran or Military Member whose bid is accepted may apply for a VLB Land Loan at a 7.25% interest rate, with a 30-year term and a minimum 5% down payment.

This tract of land is available in Hardin County, Texas

The VLB will finance up to the minimum bid amount. The awardee must pay any amount offered over the minimum bid at closing. The maximum loan amount provided through the VLB Land Loan Program is $200,000 for individual eligible Veteran borrowers and $275,000 for Veteran spouses who are both individually eligible to use the program. VLB land loans can also be used to purchase other non-commercial land that is one acre or more and meets VLB requirements.

This tract of land is available in Palo Pinto County, Texas

Click the button below to learn more about the VLB Veterans-Only Land Sale rules:

Veterans Land Sale Handbook

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Dr. Dawn Buckingham made history in 2022, winning a statewide election to become Texas' first female Land Commissioner. As Land Commissioner, Dr. Dawn Buckingham is committed to helping Texans after a disaster, supporting Texas energy, ensuring that every child in Texas receives a high-quality public education, serving Texas Veterans, and securing the border to keep our communities safe.