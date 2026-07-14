July 14, 2026 South Fork Salmon River Chinook Update

The Run Has Arrived

Although we haven't detected any PIT-tagged South Fork fish crossing Bonneville Dam since July 4, the fish already in Idaho continue moving into the South Fork.

It's safe to say the Columbia River portion of the migration is winding down, but the South Fork portion of the run is in full swing.

McCall Hatchery is now roughly 70 percent of the way toward meeting its broodstock collection goal and has begun recycling jacks and surplus adult males back into the fishery.

There are fish spread throughout nearly the entire fishing area, and catch rates are the best we've seen all season.

Looking Ahead

I don't think many of us expected this fishery to still be open at this point.

In most years, the South Fork fishery closes just as the fishing really starts getting good.

This year has been different.

Current catch rates are averaging roughly 10 hours per fish caught, which is close to as good as Chinook fishing gets in Idaho, and anglers still have plenty of harvest share remaining to take advantage of.

One challenge we're seeing is that fishing effort has steadily declined each week, even as catch rates have improved. That's another reason we're hopeful the Commission approves the proposal to increase the daily bag limit. It would provide anglers with additional opportunity and hopefully persuade more folks to get out and help fully utilize this year's available harvest.

If I were planning a trip this week, I'd still be on the river before sunrise. Fishing has consistently been best during the early morning hours before the sun gets high.

That said, don't write off the middle of the day completely. I found a shaded hole around noon on Saturday and hooked a beautiful 34-inch female almost immediately. If you can find deep, shaded holding water, there's still plenty of opportunity.

River levels continue to drop, so focus your efforts on the deeper pools and darker holding water. Presenting roe or tuna balls right along the bottom of these dark pockets continues to be a productive strategy.

One Final Note

I'll be in the field and out of cell service for the next week, so unfortunately I won't be able to provide my usual weekly update until July 23.

If there are any changes to the fishery while I'm away—including the Commission's decision on the proposed bag-limit increase—you can always find the latest information on the Idaho Fish and Game Chinook Fishing webpage.

Thanks for following along this season, and good luck if you make it to the South Fork this week.