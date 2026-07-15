The Team Behind No Sleep Beverage Launches The 100 Proof, a Shared Sales Model Built for Independent Spirits Brands

New agency gives independent spirits brands an experienced, in-market sales force at a fraction of the cost by building small, culturally aligned portfolios.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 100 Proof , a shared sales agency built specifically for independent spirits brands, officially launched today. The business was created by the team behind No Sleep Beverage , spirits industry veterans who own and operate their own portfolio and who developed the model in recognition of a problem they themselves face, as do most small brands in the drinks industry: the cost of staffing a sales force.For independent spirits brands, expanding into new markets has come with an unforgiving tradeoff. Fielding a dedicated salesperson for each territory comes with a fixed cost, and even a strong rep can take two to three years to generate enough incremental profit to pay for themselves. The result forces founders to invest heavily in long-term prospects, while facing capital constraints in the short term.What sets The 100 Proof apart is how its model was designed to eliminate this tradeoff. Rather than maximizing the number of brands it represents, The 100 Proof will keep its portfolio deliberately small. Each salesperson will be responsible for a small portfolio of like-minded brands – capped at six per rep – chosen to promote cross-selling rather than scale for The 100 Proof. Brands are grouped by account fit and consumer appeal, but each will service a distinct consumption occasion or price point. This way they present naturally together, and a buyer can sensibly take them all.The goal is to give each brand representation and focus that proxies a full-time hire at a fraction of the cost.The 100 Proof currently fields six full-time salespeople and has ongoing operations in Arizona, Texas, Florida, Nevada, and New York. Collectively, the field team brings more than 40 years of combined spirits selling experience, and every member has worked to build a startup brand.The 100 Proof is now accepting inquiries from prospective brand partners. More details, including current partners, can be found at www.the100proof.com , and independent spirits brands interested can contact the team at letsmeet@the100proof.com.About The 100 ProofThe 100 Proof is a shared sales agency for independent spirits brands, offering experienced, in-market representation through small, culturally aligned portfolios. Founded by the team behind No Sleep Beverage and based in West Palm Beach, FL, the company helps independent spirits brands grow in new markets at a fraction of the cost of an in-house sales team. Learn more at the100proof.com.About No Sleep BeverageNo Sleep Beverage launched in 2023 as a beverage investment and consulting firm, acquiring brands like Whiskey Del Bac , Ume Plum Liqueur, and Nine Banded Whiskey and having made investments into brands like Madre Mezcal, Barr Hill Gin, Yoju Classic Cocktails, and Artet Cannabis Aperitif. The executive team brings nearly 50 years of combined beverage alcohol experience. Their vision for No Sleep Beverage is to find and grow brands that transcend their liquid proposition by offering unique cultural touchstones to consumers.Media contact:Nick Papanicolaouletsmeet@the100proof.com

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